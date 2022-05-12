DR. MICHAEL TACHOVSKY, REAL ESTATE EXPERT, SHARES WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE COASTAL FIRE

Dr. Tachovsky specializes in real estate damage and complex valuation; this includes valuation issues related to a variety of conditions, such as environmental contamination, natural disasters, eminent domain, crime scenes, construction defects, neighborhood nuisances, geotechnical issues, location premiums, and other conditions involving a wide variety of property types.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in the Orange County, California community of Laguna Niguel experienced home loss from the Coastal Fire. At least 20 homes have been reported destroyed and evacuations were ordered along the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas. Dr. Tachovsky cautioned, "The Coastal Fire may be a precursor for homeowners in California as we move into the warmer summer season."

Dr. Michael Tachovsky and the team at Landmark Research Group have been involved in many complex valuation and diminution in value studies surrounding California's largest wildfires. Dr. Tachovsky has researched disasters such as the Sandy Hook shooting; Uravan, Colorado radioactive Superfund site; Chernobyl nuclear meltdown; the Porter Ranch gas leak, and the Love Canal Superfund site. He has been featured in Forbes, authored articles, and taught seminars on real estate damage and complex valuation for Appraisal Institute chapters, the American Society of Appraisers, the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers, the Society of Certified Appraisers, the Urban Land Institute, and property tax assessors.

