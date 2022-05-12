DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. For Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

Did you lose money on investments in DENTSPLY SIRONA? If so, please visit DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights.

NEW YORK , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) resulting from allegations that Dentsply Sirona might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On April 19, 2022, the Company announced that Donald M. Casey Jr. ("Casey") had been terminated as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and had also ceased to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective that same day. Casey had served as the Company's CEO since joining the Company in February 2018.

On May 10, 2022, the Company announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Among other things, the Company reported first quarter net sales decreased 6.1% to $965 million, compared to $1,027 million in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $65 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $117 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. And adjusted earnings per diluted share decreased to $0.52 compared to $0.72 in the first quarter of 2021.

On that same day, the Company also announced that it was unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022. The Company revealed that in March 2022, an internal investigation had commenced into allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters submitted by current and former employees of the Company. The investigation was focused on the Company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for, and whether the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dentsply also revealed that the Company's Audit Committee was investigating allegations that certain former members of senior management directed the Company's use of these incentives and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021. The Audit Committee retained independent outside counsel to assist in its investigation. The Company also announced that it had voluntarily contacted the SEC to advise it that an internal investigation was underway, and that it was unable to file the Form 10-Q on a timely basis.

On this news, the price of Dentsply Sirona stock declined over 7% to close at $36.38 per share on May 10, 2022.

