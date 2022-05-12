Commvault Celebrates CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel Honorees

15 Commvault executives honored for their contributions to the company's channel business

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named 15 of its leaders to the Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Commvault's 2022 honorees are diverse, representing a range of functions across the company, including marketing, sales, and business operations – all with a shared goal of delivering industry-leading enterprise data protection solutions to our partners and their customers. The honorees are:

Angela Barragan , Senior Manager, Global Partner Campaigns

Shauntel Carter , Worldwide Engagement Manager

Lisa Critchlow , Director, Worldwide Partner Marketing Programs

Angelina Gambina , Sr. Director, Strategic Pursuits

Beth Gard , Senior Manager, Public Relations

Monique Gibelli , Director, Partner Development

Kristin Heisner , Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing

Ines Helou , Senior MSP Partner Marketing Manager – Metallic

Shauna Kief , Senior Business Systems Analyst - Channel

Na-Kyung Lee , Marketing Manager, Korea

Mayra Luis-Castillo , Vice President, Global Cloud Partners and Diamond SPs

Aritrisha Mitra, Partner Communication Manager, Worldwide

Shirley Scarborough , Director, Partner Program Experience

Natalie Troia , Global Partner Strategy and Program Manager

Cissy Yang, Head of Marketing, China

"Every day I continue to be amazed at the high caliber of talent that makes up our Worldwide Partner Organization; it's one of the reasons I joined Commvault and why we have such long-standing relationships with many of our channel partners," said John Tavares, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances, Commvault. "My colleagues on this year's list represent everything we want in a channel leader. They are smart, tenacious, creative, and bring the necessary expertise to nurture and grow our partner ecosystem, and I am proud and lucky to work with them on a daily basis."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

