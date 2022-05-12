Chicago Prepares for Africa Day 2022 per Muslim American Leadership Alliance

For the second year in a row, Chicago cultural institutions and dignitaries will celebrate Africa Day, an occasion celebrated globally for 59 years, which honors the unity and cultural diversity of African nations through arts, commerce, and diplomacy.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25th, cultural institutions, consulates, businesses, and communities across Chicago will celebrate Africa Day. This holiday, which has been celebrated by African communities and nations for nearly 60 years internationally, honors the diplomatic, economic, and cultural legacy of the African Union–a collective of 55 representative states who negotiate trade and commerce on the continent.

Last year, Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation naming May 25th Africa Day in the state of Illinois, and Chicago celebrated with a reception on the city's North side attended by various dignitaries, including representatives from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.

This year, in honor of Africa Day, several events are scheduled, including a flag raising ceremony of the African Union flag on Wednesday, May 25 from 12-1 P.M. at the Daley Plaza. In addition to this several co-sponsoring Chicago cultural organizations, including the Muslim American Leadership Alliance, will host special community events. The festivities will be attended by Chicago community leaders and various members of the Chicago Consular Corps, including representatives from Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cape Verde, Comoros, and the Republic of Congo.

Africa Day honors the contributions of African nations and peoples to Chicago's shared cultural heritage; All are invited to join in this celebration and the important cultural moment it represents.

