CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

Record revenue of $77.2 million; $150m in orders since the beginning of 2022

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022

Record quarterly revenues of $77.2 million ; a 35% increase year-over-year;

GAAP operating income of $19.5 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $22.2 million , representing an operating margin of 25.3% and 28.8% respectively;

GAAP net income of $18.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $21.0 million

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth for the second quarter with revenues to be $77-80 million.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We have started 2022 with strong results and we are continuing to experience an impressive flow of orders. Despite the negative global geopolitical environment and the ongoing COVID-19 implications, specifically the lockdown in Shanghai area, the Company has received orders from China and from other territories of more than $150 million since the beginning of the year. The orders were received from a broad range of customers and will be used for various applications such as Advanced Interconnect Packaging including DRAM, Front End and CIS. This strengthens our expectations for another record year with year-over-year revenue growth of mid to high teens."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $77.2 million. This compares to first quarter 2021 revenues of $57.4 million, a growth of 35%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (51.7% of revenues), up 38% compared to a gross profit of $29.0 million (50.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (52.0% of revenues), up 38% compared to a gross profit of $29.1 million (50.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $19.5 million (25.3% of revenues), an increase of 36% compared to an operating profit of $14.4 million (25.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.2 million (28.8% of revenues), an increase of 42% compared to $15.6 million (27.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $14.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of March 31, 2022, were $428.3 million compared to $429.9 million as of December 31, 2021. During the first quarter, the Company used net operating cash of $0.4 million, mainly due to a one-time tax payment and the timing of collection.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, May 12, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call:

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial-in link will be sent.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the second and third quarter of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding sufficiency of cash on hand; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



March 31, December 31,

2022 2021

U.S. Dollars (In thousands) Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 76,254 241,943 Short-term deposits 307,000 156,000 Trade accounts receivable, net 72,489 57,825 Inventories 63,844 58,759 Other current assets 6,913 5,653





Total current assets 526,500 520,180

















Long-term deposits 45,000 32,000 Long term inventory 5,238 5,150 Deferred tax asset, net 187 227 Other assets, net 311 190 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,823 25,400 Intangible assets, net 595 610





Total non-current assets 80,154 63,577





Total assets 606,654 583,757





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 37,883 33,550 Other current liabilities 52,941 56,137





Total current liabilities 90,824 89,687





Long term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities 6,224 5,800 Convertible notes 194,936 194,643

201,160 200,443





Total liabilities 291,984 290,130





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

March 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



45,974,069 issued shares at March 31, 2022 and 45,939,019 at

December 31, 2021;



43,881,693 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 43,846,643 at

December 31, 2021 172 172 Additional paid-in capital 179,247 176,582 Retained earnings 137,149 118,771

316,568 295,525 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 314,670 293,627





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 606,654 583,757



Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data)



Three months ended Year ended

March 31, December 31,

2022 2021 2021

U.S. dollars (In thousands)







Revenues 77,166 57,352 269,659 Cost of revenues 37,308 28,375 132,315







Gross profit 39,858 28,977 137,344







Operating expenses:





Research and development 7,677 5,478 23,473 Selling, general and administrative 12,655 9,100 42,973







Total operating expenses 20,332 14,578 66,446







Operating profit 19,526 14,399 70,898







Financial income, net 633 386 1,030







Income before incomes taxes 20,159 14,785 71,928







Income tax expense (1,781) (1,425) (11,651)







Net income 18,378 13,360 60,277















Basic net earnings per share 0.42 0.31 1.38















Diluted net earnings per share 0.39 0.30 1.34







Weighted average number of





ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic 43,852 43,289 43,644







Diluted 48,146 44,478 45,035

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)



Three months ended March 31, Year ended December 31,



2022 2021 2021



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 18,378 13,360 60,277 Tax settlement (1) - - 5,305 Share-based compensation 2,665 1,211 5,815 Non-GAAP net income 21,043 14,571 71,397







Non –GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted 0.44 0.33 1.59 Gross margin on GAAP basis 51.6% 50.5% 50.9% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 39,858 28,977 137,344 Share-based compensation 302 128 653 Non- GAAP gross margin 52.0% 50.7% 51.2% Non-GAAP gross profit 40,160 29,105 137,997







Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 19,526 14,399 70,898 Share-based compensation 2,665 1,211 5,815 Non-GAAP operating income 22,191 15,610 76,713

(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

camtek@gkir.com

