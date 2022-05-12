Astellas Highlights Data on Advanced and Rare Cancers during 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress

Abstracts represent exciting research progress across four cancers where patients have limited treatment options

TOKYO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") will share new research during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7 and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress from June 9-12. A total of 13 abstracts from the company's expanding portfolio of approved and investigational therapies will be presented across both meetings, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing treatment options for advanced and rare cancers, including prostate, pancreatic and urothelial cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

"While a robust Phase 3 clinical trial program in gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer for our investigational therapy zolbetuximab is well underway, the ASCO Annual Meeting will include the first trial-in-progress presentation from our expanded Phase 2 clinical trial in Claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic cancer," said Ahsan Arozullah, M.D., M.P.H., Senior Vice President and Head of Development Therapeutic Areas, Astellas. "The progress of these clinical studies reflects our enthusiasm to continue investigating the potential to benefit patients by targeting the emerging Claudin 18.2 biomarker."

"At Astellas, our mission is to not only advance innovative science, but to create value for patients and the oncology community," said Erhan Berrak, M.D., Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Oncology, Astellas. "Our advanced prostate cancer data at ASCO, which range from new analyses of our ARCHES pivotal trial in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer to data on patient preferences and prescriber treatment decisions, will help inform discussions between patients and providers about novel hormone therapies."

Highlights at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting include:

An overview of the expanded Phase 2 open-label, randomized study of zolbetuximab in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine as an investigational first-line treatment for patients with Claudin 18.2-positive metastatic pancreatic cancer

Long-term (24-month) data from the Phase 3 EV-301 trial, which evaluated enfortumab vedotin versus chemotherapy in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor

Four post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 ARCHES study, which compared enzalutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus placebo plus ADT in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC)

Highlights at the EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress include:

Encore data from the COMMODORE Phase 3 confirmatory study of gilteritinib versus salvage chemotherapy in FLT3 mutation-positive relapsed or refractory AML in China and other countries

An overview of the CLEVO non-interventional investigational study of FLT3 mutation frequency in patients with AML in Europe and the U.S.

Astellas Presentations at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Enfortumab Vedotin

Presentation Title Lead Author Presentation Details Long-term outcomes in EV-301: 24-month findings from the Phase 3 trial of enfortumab vedotin versus chemotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma J. Rosenberg Type: Poster Discussion Abstract Number: 4516 Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Poster Discussion Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder Presentation: 4:30 – 6 p.m. CDT Benchmarking maintenance therapy survival in first-line advanced urothelial carcinoma using disease modeling M. Galsky Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 4575 Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes with first-line therapy in cisplatin-eligible and ineligible patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma G. Sonpavde Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 4565 Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Study EV-103 Cohort H: Antitumor activity of neoadjuvant treatment with enfortumab vedotin monotherapy in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are cisplatin-ineligible D. Petrylak Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 4582 Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT



Enzalutamide

Presentation Title Lead Author Presentation Details Radiographic progression in the absence of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC): Post hoc analysis of ARCHES A. Armstrong Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 5072 Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Prevalence of DNA damage repair (DDR) alterations in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) receiving enzalutamide (ENZA) or placebo (PBO) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT): ARCHES post hoc analysis A. Azad Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 5074 Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT The association of germline HSD3B1 genotype with outcomes in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) treated with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) with or without enzalutamide (ENZA) [ARCHES] N. Sharifi Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 5022 Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Clinical outcomes and safety of enzalutamide (ENZA) plus androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in patients aged <75 and ≥75 years: ARCHES post hoc analysis R. Szmulewitz Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: 5069 Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Reasons for oncologist and urologist treatment choice in metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC): A physician survey linked to patient chart reviews in the United States S. Freedland Type: Poster presentation Abstract Number: 5065 Date: Monday, June 6, 2022 Poster Session: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Presentation: 1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT Patient preferences for treatment and outcomes in hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) D. George Type: Abstract publication Abstract Number: e18757



Zolbetuximab

Presentation Title Lead Author Presentation Details Zolbetuximab plus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GN) in first-line treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPC): Phase 2, open-label, randomized study W. Park Type: Poster Presentation Abstract Number: TPS4186 Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Presentation: 8 – 11 a.m. CDT



Astellas Presentations at EHA 2022 Hybrid Congress

Gilteritinib

Presentation Title Lead Author Presentation Details CLEVO: a non-interventional study to investigate clonal evolution of FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) gene mutations during disease progression in patients with acute myeloid leukemia P. Vyas Type: Abstract publication Abstract Number: PB1834 Gilteritinib versus salvage chemotherapy for relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia: a Phase 3, randomized, multicenter, open-label trial in Asia J. Wang Type: Poster session Abstract Number: P554



Enfortumab Vedotin and the Astellas and Seagen Collaboration

Astellas and Seagen are co-developing enfortumab vedotin under a 50:50 worldwide development and commercialization collaboration. In the United States, Astellas and Seagen co-promote enfortumab vedotin. In the Americas outside the US, Seagen holds responsibility for commercialization activities and regulatory filings. Outside of the Americas, Astellas holds responsibility for commercialization activities and regulatory filings.

Enzalutamide and the Pfizer/Astellas Collaboration

In October 2009, Medivation, Inc., which is now part of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Astellas (TSE: 4503) entered into a global agreement to jointly develop and commercialize enzalutamide. The companies jointly commercialize enzalutamide in the United States and Astellas has responsibility for manufacturing and all additional regulatory filings globally, as well as commercializing enzalutamide outside the United States.

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

