Xiamen launches BRICS event to further deepen economic, trade cooperation

As a city that hosted the ninth BRICS summit in 2017, Xiamen in Fujian province launched a serial event on April 28, aiming to showcase the special commodities and humanities of BRCIS countries – China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, as well as the huge opportunities and opening-up of the large Chinese market.

The serial event is seen as an important supporting event for the BRICS China Year in the field of economy and trade, which is designated to give full play to the advantages of both online and offline platforms to boost consumption.

The online platform, which relies on the online CIFIT (China International Fair for Investment and Trade), displays BRICS countries' products and latest information, and is connected to major e-commerce platforms for the sales of BRICS products.

The Xiamen cross-border e-commerce industrial park created an 800-square-meter service center for products from the BRICS countries on the offline platform. Over 700 products from BRCIS countries have been collected so far by the center.

In addition, by the end of May, the service center plans to host a livestreaming sales event with featured products, cultural customs, economic and trade exchanges, and product circulation with China and the other four BRICS countries.

The event is also seen as a favorable opportunity for representative Xiamen enterprises to engage in import and export trade with BRICS countries.

Xiamen ITG Group Corp, for example, signed a cooperation agreement with Klabin SA, a Brazilian company, at the launch ceremony.

In 2021, Xiamen ITG Group Corp's import and export volume with other BRICS countries totaled $3 billion, which deepened China's cooperation with other BRICS countries in fields like commodity circulation, currency circulation and economic information circulation, as well as powered the international and domestic dual circulation.

Seeing this event as a new start, Xiamen will step up efforts to deepen cooperation in economy and trade sector with BRICS countries, and improve the city's internationalization.

