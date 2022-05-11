Tessera Data Appoints Matt Curl as New General Manager

New leadership at Tessera Data sets the background data company up for growth.

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tessera Data announced Matt Curl has been appointed new General Manager of the company. An experienced business leader, Curl will succeed the previous CEO, Erik Brue, and assume responsibilities immediately as Brue pursues his many interests outside of the background screening industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Tessera Data) (PRNewswire)

Matt Curl comes to Tessera from his role as Vice President of Revenue Operations at Checkr, Inc., one of the largest consumer reporting agencies and Tessera's parent company. While at Checkr, Curl focused on architecting and delivering against an aggressive three year growth plan and brought data driven insights and strong operational rigor into the go to market teams. He pioneered, launched, led, and grew Checkr self-serve, which has become Checkr's fastest growing acquisition channel.

Prior to Checkr, he was the SVP of Operations for Fivestars, a Y Combinator backed SF Bay area startup, where he built and grew the sales, customer support, business systems, and analytics departments from seed round to a $317 Million acquisition.

Curl received his Bachelors in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University in 2007, spending the first six years of his career in technology consulting at Crane Co. and KPMG.

"Having just launched Tessera Data in December 2021 through the merger of 3 prominent data companies, I'm really excited for this next stage of growth," said Daniel Yanisse, Co-founder and CEO of Checkr. "With Matt's deep expertise in Technology & Revenue Operations and proven experience in scaling teams, he will empower Tessera to reach its full potential as the leading data & insights platform in the Trust & Safety space. Building the best products in order to better serve and delight our customers has been a priority for Tessera, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the company with Matt leading the charge."

About Tessera Data

Tessera Data is a leading people-risk data provider committed to ending the chaos of fragmented background screening data using deep institutional knowledge that turns the rapid retrieval, mapping, and delivery of data into an art form. Offering an instant criminal database that covers 98% of the United States population; real-time, automated screening solutions across criminal, court, and motor vehicle records; and continuous monitoring solutions, Tessera extracts the essential details from critical background data for better informed people-risk decisions that help keep communities safe.

Media Contact

Julia Williams

Head of Marketing

julia.williams@tesseradata.com

1-800-694-5660

tesseradata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tessera Data