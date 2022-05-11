Super Teachers
National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Thursday For Al Jazeera Reporter

Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence event to mark the killing of al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. Following are the details:

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)
When:   

Thursday, May 12 at 2pm Eastern

Where:   

National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 13th Floor
Zenger Room

Who:     

Emily Wilkins, NPC Board of Governors;
and Abderrahim Foukara,  Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera

What:   

Wilkins will greet the audience of Press Club members and invited guests
She will ask for a moment of silence for Shireen who was killed today.
Foukara, who represents Al Jazeera in North America, will speak.   

Coverage is welcome but there will not be a Q&A as part of the event.

Entry requirements: Everyone entering the National Press Club must show a proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-to-hold-moment-of-silence-thursday-for-al-jazeera-reporter-301545504.html

SOURCE National Press Club

