LUCID Solutions and CareBand™ Announce Partnership

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareBand, Inc., a Third Wave company, and LUCID Solutions are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership to bring CareBand's suite of personal health and safety wearable solutions to customers in the European Union. These solutions combine the LoRaWAN® standard with indoor and outdoor location tracking, gesture recognition, i.e., falls and changes in condition alerts.

CareBand was started to help people living with dementia stay safe and provide peace of mind to their families. Since its inception in 2016, the company has expanded to offer solutions in senior living, hospitals, hospitality, and industrial markets.

"Our healthcare and industrial customers expect solutions that are rugged, reliable, and perform flawlessly. CareBand's solutions set the standard for capabilities, reliability, and flexibility," said Martin Andel, co-founder and Managing Director of LUCID.

LUCID is enabling their suite of LoRaWAN® health, safety, and monitoring solutions with wearables, machine learning, and software from CareBand. The solution suite includes:

safe:CARE for resident & patient location tracking, fall detection, nurse calls, and more.

worker:CARE for employee health & safety tracking, workload monitoring, fall detection, access control for rooms and machine operation, and more.

visitor:WATCH for guest and visitor location tracking, fall detection, and access control for rooms.

Adam Sobol, Founder and CEO of CareBand said, "LoRaWAN solutions have seen explosive growth thanks to their optimal power and range capabilities. This partnership recognizes the opportunity to serve new markets and open up additional revenue streams by joining a premier LoRaWAN solution provider with a leading device maker and platform operator."

About LUCID Solutions

LUCID Solutions is an EU based IoT company with 20+ years of experience in telecommunications, location and mapping services, and mission critical solutions for various industries; from automotive to pharmaceuticals. LUCID's IoT Platform provides enriched telemetric data, solution-based analytics & reporting, and workflow automation; all packed in an easy-to-use and secure application environment.

To learn more about LUCID Solutions, please email martin.andel@lucidsolutions.eu .

About CareBand

CareBandTM is a location-based health and safety solutions company backed with 30+ years of expertise in low-power, wireless, and embedded technologies along with cybersecurity and healthcare. CareBand's end-to-end solutions combine state-of-the-art communication technologies with edge computing to support people living with dementia and other conditions stay safe, secure, and healthy.

Learn more at https://careband.co

