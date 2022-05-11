Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Amber Coffman as Director of Sales of The TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown

COVINGTON, Ky., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Amber Coffman has been appointed the director of sales of the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown. Ms. Coffman brings over 7 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales having previously served as the area director of sales with SSG Hotels in Lafayette, Indiana.

Prior to joining the TownePlace Suites Indianapolis Downtown, Coffman served in various leadership roles for the Crowne Plaza Union Station in Indianapolis, Indiana including the guest services manager, night manager, and the express meetings manager. Coffman studied tourism, conventions, and event management at the Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. On-campus, Coffman was active in various volunteer and community organizations having served on the Student Activity Programming Board.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

