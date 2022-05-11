Chef Stephanie Izard Partners with Instant Brands to Make Globally Inspired Gourmet Meals Easy

Award-Winning Chef Reveals Original Recipes on Instant's Popular YouTube Series

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Brands®, maker of everyone's favorite kitchenware, including Instant Pot®, announces the latest host of their popular YouTube series. Top Chef winner, TV personality, restaurateur and entrepreneur Chef Stephanie Izard will host six episodes of 'An Instant With Chef Izard', elevating the series to a whole new level.

Through the episodes, James Beard Award winner Chef Izard shares her recipes and secrets for making her globally inspired dishes easy, using her favorite multi-tasking Instant® appliances. Fans can learn to make rich and tender Hong Kong Beef with air-fried bok choy in the Instant Pot Duo® Crisp with Ultimate Lid - an air fryer, pressure cooker and slow cooker, all in one. Or create the perfect Crispy Chicken with Spiced Pecans in Instant's Vortex™ Plus Air Fryer with ClearCook™ and OdorErase™ technology. Spices and sauces from Chef Izard's This Little Goat product line shine in each dish.

"I had so much fun creating recipes for the "An Instant with Chef Izard" series. The versatile and hard-working Instant appliances allow you to create these intense layers of flavor in just minutes, but taste like you've been cooking for hours. You can sauté beef and then air-fry fun greens with just a flip of a switch." said Chef Stephanie Izard, Chef and owner of Girl & the Goat and Cabra restaurants in Chicago and Los Angeles and founder of This Little Goat product line. "The recipes are fun and fresh and easy to make in your own kitchen, something I really appreciate as a busy mom who is always trying to find time to cook healthy meals for my own family."

The first episode of 'An Instant With Chef Izard' is now available on Instant's YouTube channel, and a new episode will drop each week for the next six weeks.

"We are honored and thrilled to have Chef Stephanie Izard host a six-episode series of 'An Instant With Chef Izard'. Chef Izard is an ideal partner to share our mission of not only making cooking fun, approachable and convenient, but also to continually provide inspiration in the kitchen," said Ben Gadbois, President and CEO of Instant Brands. "That's exactly why we created this series on our YouTube channel, to be the go-to source for inspiration, recipes, tips, tricks and ideas that empower consumers to make easy meals and snacks at home."

As part of the partnership, Chef Izard's This Little Goat sauces, spices and crunches will be available for purchase on Instanthome.com . Subscribe to Instant's YouTube channel so you don't miss an episode of 'An Instant With Chef Izard' and other renowned chefs including Ming Tsai and Hawa Hassan.

About Stephanie Izard

Stephanie Izard, James Beard "Best Chef: Great Lakes" recipient 2013, and 2011 Food & Wine "Best New Chef," is the Executive Chef and Owner of five Chicago restaurants: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat, Duck Duck Goat, Cabra, as well as bakery Sugargoat, and two Los Angeles restaurants - Girl & the Goat LA and Cabra LA. Izard also won the coveted title of "Iron Chef" in 2017 and was the 4th winner of Bravo's Top Chef in 2008.

A 2011 James Beard "Best New Restaurant" nominee, Girl & the Goat has been praised by high-profile publications such as Saveur, New York Times, Food & Wine, and Better Homes and Gardens. Little Goat, Stephanie's highly successful follow-up to Girl & the Goat, features classic, Americana cuisine in a diner setting. In March 2016, Stephanie opened her third restaurant, a Chinese- inspired concept called Duck Duck Goat in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. In 2019, Stephanie's Peruvian-inspired eatery, Cabra, opened on the rooftop of The Hoxton, Chicago and in 2020 Izard opened Sugargoat, an imaginative sweets shop and bakery. Most recently, Izard opened her first two restaurants outside of Chicago: Girl & the Goat and Cabra, both in downtown Los Angeles.

Izard also created a retail product line called "This Little Goat," consisting of globally inspired cooking sauces, spice mixes, and everything crunches for home cooks and currently ships her sweets from Sugargoat nationwide in partnership with Goldbelly. Izard's first book, "Girl in the Kitchen," was released in 2011 and her second book "Gather & Graze" was released in April

2018. More information on Stephanie Izard can be found at www.stephanieizard.com or follow her on Instagram at @stephanieizard.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at Instagram @instantpotofficial, Facebook @instantpot, and Pinterest @instantpot.

