InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Receival System for Food Deliveries (MHO-128)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to increase safety and sanitary conditions when receiving food delivery orders, particularly during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Elkhart, Ind., "so I invented the MEAL BOX. My design would help to prevent the transfer of germs between the delivery worker and the customer."

The invention provides an effective way to kill germs and viruses on food delivery containers. In doing so, it helps to improve sanitary conditions. It also helps to ensure that delivered food items remain at the proper temperature. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and other individuals who frequently order food for delivery. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

