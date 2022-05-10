FleetPride Acquires T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, New York

IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of T&R Towing and Service Centers of Bath, N.Y., owned by Brian Polmanteer. Since its founding as a service station in 1972, T&R has transformed into a full-service heavy duty repair business, with locations in Bath, Dansville, Hornell, Montour Falls, and Painted Post, all in the Southern Tier of New York.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"T&R has come a long way from Polmanteer's Mobil. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to the growth and expansion of T&R Towing over the past 50 years," said Polmanteer. "Joining forces with a nationwide network like FleetPride is a fantastic opportunity for us and for our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone at T&R Towing and Service Centers to FleetPride," said Cory Anderson, FleetPride general manager and vice president of service. "T&R has become a go-to destination for drivers and operators looking for service in southern New York. We look forward to carrying on their outstanding legacy."

The addition of T&R Towing and Service Centers to the FleetPride network brings more than 60 service bays with well-equipped facilities, 24/7 dispatch and mobile maintenance that will complement FleetPride's emerging mobile capabilities.

"As FleetPride continues to expand into service, we are equally committed to building long term careers for our technicians," added Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "We recently launched FleetPride Tech University, which includes in-person hands-on training, online courses, tool incentives, and more. These programs allow us to reinvest in our industry leading talent while providing dependable service our customers can count on."

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 71 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,800 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.