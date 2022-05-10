First Citizens Middle Market Banking Provides $60 Million to Bahakel Communications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Middle Market Banking business provided a $60 million loan to Bahakel Communications to refinance existing debt and help finance future growth opportunities.

Bahakel Communications is a family owned-and-operated radio and television broadcast company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional locations in South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Colorado. Their digital agency arm, Bahakel Digital, offers a variety of marketing and advertising services, including website design, social media management and advertising, and search engine marketing.

"We've successfully grown and sustained our operations for 75 years and this financing will help us sustain and advance our business into the future," said Beverly Bahakel Poston, CEO at Bahakel Communications. "We appreciated First Citizens' expertise in arranging financing that aligns with our business objectives."

"We're pleased to have arranged financing for Bahakel Communications," said Brendan Chambers, managing director and group head for First Citizens' Middle Market Banking business. "First Citizens has supported the Bahakel Family through our Wealth Management offerings, and we're grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our relationship by providing financing to support the future success of their business."

First Citizens' Middle Market Banking business delivers a range of financial solutions to midsize clients through a relationship banking model. The business offers deposit solutions, loans, treasury services and other banking products to manufacturers, distributors and a wide variety of service industries.

