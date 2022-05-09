Mimo Monitors Returns to Integrated Systems Europe (in Booth #6-K620) in Barcelona After Pandemic Hiatus

Mimo Monitors to showcase wide range of diverse product portfolio including the revolutionary Mimo Myst Family, sneak peek of new unannounced software, new product previews and more

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors, the global experts in small touchscreen displays and tablets, are thrilled to be announcing their return to Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, they'll be showcasing a vast variety of their product portfolio ranging from the revolutionary Mimo Myst Family to exclusive sneak peeks at new, announced software and hardware products. Mimo Monitors works in a wide array of verticals including conference rooms, digital signage, healthcare, education, interactive, transportation, and more.

Among the premium products Mimo Monitors will have at ISE 2022 is the new, revolutionary Mimo Myst Family. Sleek and intuitive to use, these displays will will elevate your conference room space no matter the size, scale, or setup. This new generation of sleek, premium, and easy-to-connect displays includes a USB, Android, or groundbreaking AV-over-IP option. Reimagine and empower your conference room. (PRNewswire)

"ISE is a great show for us and we're looking forward to being back and connecting with many of our customers in person," said David Anderson, President of Mimo Monitors. "We love being able to get valuable feedback from folks at the show, which gives us great insights on market need and ideas on what to create next to create solutions that customers are looking for."

This year at ISE, folks who visit the booth can expect to see:

The revolutionary Mimo Myst Famly: Elevate your space and empower your conference room by increasing flexibility and minimizing hassle. With three premium 10.1" displays, The Mimo Myst Link, the first AV-over-IP display with HDMI capture that connects over Ethernet, Mimo Myst for Android™, ideal for when the display should support an operating system, and Mimo Vue Capture, a feature-rich update to the award-winning Mimo Vue Capture, no matter the need, Mimo has you covered.

An exclusive demo of Mimo's not-yet-announced software that is sure to simplify work life. As experts in the conference room space, Mimo Monitors witnesses many pain points folks experience and have created an innovative solution to alleviate some of the most frustrating and common problems.

A sneak peak of Mimo Monitors' latest widget that's specifically designed to work with Common Alert Protocol to connect to every digital signage display on campus, immediately alerting with emergencies or important information

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

