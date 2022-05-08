Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years of Service

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies is excited to announce the celebration of 60 years of successful growth and service by its founding company, Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.

Custard would not be the company it is today without the hard work of many, both past and present.

A local anniversary celebration, that included employees, client-partners, and CIA supporters, was held on April 28th & 29th at the company's corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc. was established in April of 1962 by founder, A. R. "Rick" Custard in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Currently with 250+ locations nationwide, as well as opening its own TPA company, Riverwood Claims Management, Custard has grown to be the largest privately held Independent Adjusting company in the United States.

Corporate Executives, employees and clients alike will join in on the 60-year celebration with numerous activities and events planned throughout the year.

SVP of Operations and son of company founder, Rick W Custard, remarks "It is truly amazing to celebrate such a significant milestone. This anniversary is special, not only for the current team, but also for all the former CIA employees whose hard work and persistence made this company what it is today. Looking ahead, we continue to add talent at all levels of the organization and build new relationships with client-partners. Quality work and excellence in customer service will always be our main focus. Even while growing into the national organization that we are today, we strive to maintain the feel of the family business that Mr. Custard started 60 years ago."

Custard also expressed his gratitude for longstanding CIA supporters, stating, "We want to give a big thank you to all our client-partners, both past and present. CIA has been fortunate to work with some great supporters throughout the past 60 years and looks forward to strengthening these relationships going forward. We could not have reached this milestone without you."

