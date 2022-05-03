Summus Global Announces Collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital

Summus, the leading virtual specialty care company, to deliver medical expertise at scale to families around the world

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, announced today a new collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital as part of their pioneering work in technology and virtual care for families around the world. Through this new collaboration, Summus will work closely with the innovation team and physician faculty at Boston Children's to support innovative ways to scale specialist expertise to reach more patients and families around the world.

Additionally, Summus will support Boston Children's Online Second Opinion Program, helping more families the opportunity to access Boston Children's world class expertise. Since its inception, the program has supported thousands of families across the globe with their care journeys, with 68 percent of consultations resulting in some change in recommended treatment.

"Summus shares our goal to see beyond limitations in healthcare today, and to expand discovery and innovation through virtual care," said John Brownstein, PhD, Boston Children's Chief Innovation Officer. "When a child is ill, there is nothing more important to their family than to get the answers and guidance they need. The Summus platform will help us to scale and deliver the best pediatric medical expertise virtually."

Summus is the leader in virtual specialty care for physicians, patients and employers. The company is bringing a new healthcare model to market that ensures access to high quality specialized care for anyone, regardless of condition, geography or circumstance. Summus supports more than 1.6 million lives around the world by bringing personalized, condition-specific support across the continuum of care and across all health questions and stages of care.

"We are honored to partner with such an esteemed hospital supporting children's health," said Julian Flannery, Summus CEO and Co-founder. "Through this collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital, we will work jointly to bring the next generation of virtual care innovation and technology to support children and families around the world alongside one of the preeminent children's hospitals globally."

Boston Children's Hospital, which holds equity in Summus Global, participated as a strategic investor in Summus' recently announced fundraising round designed to drive growth of its innovative specialty care platform, bringing total capital raised since founding to $50 million.

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,600+ top specialists across 50 leading hospitals — within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

