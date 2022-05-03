Super Teachers
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"Our sales increased nearly 17% over last year's strong first quarter, posting our seventh consecutive record quarter."

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $322.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $276.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 91 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or 92 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are quite pleased with our first quarter results. Our sales increased nearly 17% over last year's strong first quarter, posting our seventh consecutive record quarter, with solid performance in both divisions.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 13% in the quarter, driven by sales from acquisitions made during 2021, along with solid customer demand, price increase benefits, and phase-in of business wins.

"Turning to Temperature Control, the robust year-end demand from 2021 has continued as sales in the quarter grew 30% year over year.  This strong performance was due to a combination of strong pre-season orders, ongoing customer replenishment, and new business wins in winter-related categories.

"Looking at profitability, consolidated operating margins were in line with expectations, finishing at 8.3% in the first quarter, down from 10.6% in the first quarter of 2021. Our lower operating income was mainly the result of lower gross margins in both divisions, partly offset by continued improvement in operating costs, which were down to 19.5% of net sales in the quarter.

"As we've noted before, last year's gross margin enjoyed many non-recurring benefits from reopening after COVID, while this year was impacted by inflationary headwinds and elevated supply chain costs. While we were successful in passing through some of these higher costs, we anticipate more pricing actions to be taken in 2022 to match our elevated expenses during this volatile inflationary environment. We expect our consolidated gross margin will be in the range of 28-29% for the full year after taking into account more normalized production levels, pricing to offset inflation, as well as a mix shift to higher sales in our specialized non-aftermarket channels.

"These specialized business channels, which focus on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represented 23% of our revenue in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 17% the prior year, with most of the growth related to our recent acquisitions. As we have stated in the past, we are quite excited about this business as it brings new customers, products and geographies and is highly complementary to our core aftermarket business.

"As we seek to improve our transparency related to sustainability, we are pleased to have recently published our 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability report. In it, we announced our ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and introduced specific reduction targets related to our scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, along with many other first-time environmental and diversity disclosures.

"Our strong operating results have allowed us to continue to return value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $6.9 million in the quarter, with $22.8 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

"In closing, we are pleased with our momentum as we exit the first quarter, and remain cautiously optimistic for the balance of the year. We understand that there are various headwinds including ongoing inflation, increased borrowing costs, supply chain disruption, and an eventual normalization of demand. Still, the industry is one of resiliency, with many favorable trends such as an aging fleet, constrained new car availability, and rebounding miles driven.  Finally, thanks to our people, our position in the industry has never been stronger."

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.  This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2022 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 866-518-6930 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-839-4568 (domestic) or 402-220-2681 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















(In thousands, except per share amounts)























THREE MONTHS ENDED




MARCH 31,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)


NET SALES


$       322,831



$       276,553









COST OF SALES


232,991



192,769









GROSS PROFIT


89,840



83,784









SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


62,884



54,460


RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


41



-









OPERATING INCOME 


26,915



29,324









OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


1,449



635









INTEREST EXPENSE


805



209









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


27,559



29,750









PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


7,005



7,586









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


20,554



22,164









LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(1,116)



(1,164)









NET EARNINGS


19,438



21,000









NET EARNINGS (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(8)



-









NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$         19,446



$         21,000
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$         20,562



$         22,164


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(1,116)



(1,164)


TOTAL


$         19,446



$         21,000









NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$            0.94



$            0.99


   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.06)



(0.05)


   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$            0.88



$            0.94
















   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$            0.91



$            0.97


   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.04)



(0.05)


   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$            0.87



$            0.92
















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,978,507



22,317,959


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,477,819



22,765,508









   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.







STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income








(In thousands)
















THREE MONTHS ENDED




MARCH 31,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)


Revenues







Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety







   Related System Products


$       200,354



$       173,666


Wire and Cable


38,903



38,352


        Engine Management


239,257



212,018









Compressors


43,277



33,374


Other Climate Control Parts


38,044



29,099


        Temperature Control


81,321



62,473









All Other


2,253



2,062


        Revenues


$       322,831



$       276,553









Gross Margin







Engine Management


$         65,535

27.4%


$         65,070

30.7%

Temperature Control


19,986

24.6%


15,995

25.6%

All Other


4,319



2,719


        Gross Margin


$         89,840

27.8%


$         83,784

30.3%








Selling, General & Administrative







Engine Management


$         38,778

16.2%


$         33,956

16.0%

Temperature Control


14,768

18.2%


12,403

19.9%

All Other


9,338



8,101


        Selling, General & Administrative


$         62,884

19.5%


$         54,460

19.7%















Operating Income







Engine Management


$         26,757

11.2%


$         31,114

14.7%

Temperature Control


5,218

6.4%


3,592

5.7%

All Other


(5,019)



(5,382)


        Subtotal


26,956

8.3%


29,324

10.6%

Restructuring & Integration


(41)

0.0%


-

0.0%

        Operating Income


$         26,915

8.3%


$         29,324

10.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













THREE MONTHS ENDED









MARCH 31,









2022


2021









(Unaudited)







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$          20,562


$          22,164


















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


41


-







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(11)


-







NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$          20,592


$          22,164





























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$              0.91


$              0.97


















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.01


-







INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


-


-


















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$              0.92


$              0.97





























OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          26,915


$          29,324


















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


41


-


LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED









MARCH 31,



NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$          26,956


$          29,324


2022


2021









(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$          27,559


$          29,750


$         128,274


$         124,203














DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


6,952


6,514


27,681


26,298



INTEREST EXPENSE


805


209


2,624


1,664



     EBITDA


35,316


36,473


158,579


152,165














RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


41


-


433


259



ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


-


-


1,711


-



INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-


-


-


2,600



    SPECIAL ITEMS


41


-


2,144


2,859














EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$          35,357


$          36,473


$         160,723


$         155,024



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets








(In thousands)
















March 31,


December 31,





2022


2021





(Unaudited)












ASSETS








CASH


$            19,999


$            21,755










ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


231,963


186,774



ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


6,660


6,170



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


225,303


180,604










INVENTORIES


534,421


468,755



UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


22,221


22,268



OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


17,471


17,823










TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


819,415


711,205










PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


102,984


102,786



OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


42,116


40,469



GOODWILL


131,538


131,652



OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


104,344


106,234



DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


35,964


36,126



INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


45,518


44,087



OTHER ASSETS


28,530


25,402










TOTAL ASSETS


$       1,310,409


$       1,197,961

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















NOTES PAYABLE


$          245,450


$          125,298



CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT


3,235


3,117



ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


139,392


137,167



ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


46,085


42,412



ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


23,513


23,663



ACCRUED REBATES


42,606


42,472



PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


31,972


45,058



SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


45,875


57,182










TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


578,128


476,369










OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT


-


21



NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY


32,281


31,206



ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


51,909


52,698



OTHER LIABILITIES


25,178


25,040










 TOTAL LIABILITIES 


687,496


585,334










TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


611,871


601,580



NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


11,042


11,047



 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


622,913


612,627










 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


$       1,310,409


$       1,197,961



STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows








(In thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED



MARCH 31,



2022



2021



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS 

$        19,438



$        21,000


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,952



6,514


OTHER

4,374



4,475


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(44,706)



23,533


INVENTORY 

(67,662)



(46,255)


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

1,942



8,419


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,171



3,753


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(21,226)



(29,549)


OTHER

(5,245)



(3,288)


NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(103,962)



(11,398)














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-



(2,081)


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(6,449)



(4,966)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

-



2


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(6,449)



(7,045)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

120,340



32,408


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(6,517)



(11,096)


DIVIDENDS PAID

(5,935)



(5,588)


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

444



373


NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

108,332



16,097














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

323



(42)


NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,756)



(2,388)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,755



19,488


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$        19,999



$        17,100

