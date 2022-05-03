Sips of Spring: Wendy's Invites Fans to Honor National Foster Care Month with Return of FREE Drink Promotion

Wendy's teams up with Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper for free in-app drink promotion supporting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its commitment to finding forever families for children waiting in foster care

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebrate National Foster Care Month with Wendy’s Sips of Spring FREE In-App Drink Promotion (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

In recognition of National Foster Care Month this May, Wendy's® is bringing back its fan-favorite FREE drink offer in partnership with Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper®. During your visit to Wendy's throughout May, quench your thirst with a FREE drink promotion that helps create a family tomorrow. Fans can enjoy a FREE any size beverage of any kind with purchase with the in-app offer* and help the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® find permanent families for children in foster care.

Every time fans redeem the in-app offer for a free drink of their choice, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate up to $500,000.00* to the Foundation in support of their mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. It really is that easy to support – no donation needed. Not to mention, this offer refreshes daily! So, sip, sip, and support away!

WHERE & WHEN:

For the entire month of May, with the in-app offer, fans can sip to springtime (& support!) with a FREE drink with purchase.* This promotion refreshes every single day in May and is inclusive of Wendy's entire beverage lineup. We're talking Coke® Zero Sugar, Dr Pepper Cherry, Diet Dr Pepper, Frosty-ccino®, cold brew coffee, Simply Orange® Juice and our new Sunburst Melon Lemonade — anything you're thirsty for! Redeem your free sips from May 1 through May 31 by placing a mobile order with the offer and scanning the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru.*

WHY:

This National Foster Care Month, Wendy's continues its longstanding commitment to make more family moments possible. Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $257 million for the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for more than 12,000 children in the United States and Canada.

To learn more about how Wendy's is working to find a safe, permanent and loving home for every child in foster care, visit https://www.wendys.com/adoption or www.davethomasfoundation.org. You can also learn more about how the Foundation supports Wendy's CSR goals.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's. A la carte only. Excludes Frosty. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App, account registration required. Not valid on delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. For each offer redeemed through 5/31/2022, $5 will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, up to a maximum of $500,000.00. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

"Coca-Cola" and "Coke" are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company

Dr Pepper is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

Simply Orange is a registered trademark of Simply Orange Juice Company.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company