Sekr Named Finalist in App Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas

Sekr's crowdsourced mobile platform for outdoor travel and countless other bold innovations are highlighted by the sixth annual awards honoring the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality.

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Sēkr , a women and minority-founded, crowdsourced mobile platform making every step of the outdoor travel planning experience easier, safer, and more social, was named a Finalist in the App category. From full-time digital nomads to the occasional road tripper, the company is creating an inclusive community with access to 50K+ campsites, including the nation's largest database of free campsites. The company is committed to addressing the lack of diversity in outdoor spaces not only via its mobile platform, but also its coalition, Project Respect Outdoors (PRO), that unites women+ business owners, non-profit leaders and grassroots change makers and their allies to bring awareness to shared experiences and take scalable action to evolve the outdoor industry into a more inclusive space.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate,social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company Editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to HongKong to Australia.

"Being named to Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards is absolutely surreal," said Breanne Acio, co-founder and CEO of Sekr. "Our team genuinely wants to change the world, and this honor speaks to our team's work towards that by not only providing our app's members greater access to the outdoor industry, but also changing the outdoor travel industry into a place that is more inclusive of more people."

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3Dprinted vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

For more information, visit https://sekr.com . Download the app for iOS here or for Android here .

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Sekr:

Sēkr is a crowdsourced mobile platform making every step of the outdoor travel planning experience easier, safer, and more social. From full-time digital nomads to the occasional road tripper, the company is creating an inclusive community through access to 50K+ campsites, including the nation's largest database of free campsites. Founded in 2018, Sēkr's dedicated team partners with local non-profit organizations, including Leave No Trace and Tread Lightly!, to promote responsible recreation and the conservation of the outdoors. The company is also committed to addressing the lack of diversity in outdoor spaces through its coalition, Project Respect Outdoors , which unites women and minorities to take scalable action to evolve the outdoor industry into a more inclusive space. Follow Sēkr on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

