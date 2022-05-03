RSA Conference Announces Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2022

Annual Competition Showcases the Brightest New Innovators in Cybersecurity

BEDFORD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced the 10 finalists for its 17th annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to demonstrate their show-stopping technologies to a panel of judges and live audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco on Monday, June 6. Past winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, SECURITI.ai, and most recently Apiiro.

The finalists will present a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Araali Networks

Araali is a threat management solution for cloud-native environments. It can both detect as well as block threats. Powered by eBPF, you can enforce explicit policies for "who can do what" in your virtual private cloud, blocking malicious code from establishing a backdoor or accessing your services.

BastionZero, Inc.

BastionZero is a cloud service that offers engineering teams zero-trust access to their infrastructure (servers, clusters, databases, etc). They use novel cryptographic protocol design to ensure that a compromise of their service won't lead to a compromise of your infrastructure.

Cado Security

Cado Security provides a cloud investigation platform. Designed to bring incident response into the cloud era, Cado Response delivers forensic-level detail into cloud, container and serverless environments. Cado empowers security teams to investigate and respond at cloud speed.

Cycode

Cycode is a software supply chain security solution that provides visibility, security, and integrity across the SDLC. Cycode integrates with DevOps tools and infrastructure to harden security postures, implement consistent governance, detect threats, and reduce the risk of breaches.

Dasera

Dasera is pioneering DataGovOps to solve the challenges of protecting data at scale while empowering employees with more data. They operationalize data governance by continually monitoring context and automatically integrating security and compliance throughout the data lifecycle.

Lightspin

Lightspin's graph-based platform reduces the time, cost, and resources DevOps and security teams need to keep their cloud stack secure. By identifying critical attack paths, Lightspin connects the dots between disparate security issues to prioritize and remediate critical issues that matter most, from build time to runtime and operations.

Neosec

Neosec is reinventing application security by bringing XDR techniques to protecting APIs. Its SaaS platform gives security professionals visibility into behavior across their entire API estate. Neosec discovers all your APIs, analyzes their behavior, and stops threats lurking inside.

Sevco Security

Sevco Security is a cloud-native asset intelligence platform providing visibility to all assets, users and applications both on-premise and in the cloud, creating a comprehensive and reliable source of truth for better decision making. Its patented telemetry engine finds and reduces security and IT risk.

Talon Cyber Security

Talon modernizes security programs and improves user experiences for hybrid work by delivering a secure browser purpose-built for the enterprise. The TalonWork browser gives customers the deep security visibility and control over SaaS applications needed to simplify security for the future of work.

Torq

Torq is a no-code automation platform for security teams. Limitless connectivity, drag & drop editing, and hundreds of templates make it easy to automate any process. Security teams from large organizations to cutting edge startups trust Torq to help them minimize complexity and maximize protection.

"RSAC Innovation Sandbox is widely recognized as a springboard for startups in our field and since 2005, the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated over 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments. Two previous finalists have also completed IPOs in the last two years: SentinelOne (2015) and SumoLogic (2012), "said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "The competition always brings so much energy and excitement to RSAC and I'm looking forward to learning more about how the finalists will make their mark on the cybersecurity industry."

The contest kicks off at the Moscone Center on June 6 at 12:00 PM PT and winners will be announced by 3:00 PM the same day. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2022, please visit www.rsaconference.com/usa.

