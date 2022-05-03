ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS CLOSES SIXTH PRIVATE EQUITY FUND TOTALING $800 MILLION

Fund VI to be Guided by Same Investment Strategy Firm has Followed Since Its Founding in 2001

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today the closing of its sixth private equity fund totaling $800 million in capital commitments ("Fund VI").

RoundTable closed its first equity fund of $400 million in March 2002, its second equity fund of $500 million in March 2005, its third equity fund of $600 million in July 2010, its fourth equity fund of $650 million in August 2015, and its fifth equity fund of $700 million in July 2019.

RoundTable's long-standing strategy has been to utilize the firm's extensive healthcare operating and transaction expertise to improve the growth and profitability of its portfolio companies to enhance their value and generate attractive investment returns. The firm focuses its investments on family companies, owner/founders, management teams and corporate partners who have confidence in RoundTable's ability to add value beyond capital.

To advance this strategy, Fund VI will be led by a Management Committee consisting of Thomas P. Kapfer, R. Craig Collister, Andrew B. Hochman, and Timothy J. Connors. Mr. Kapfer was Chairman of the Management Committee for Fund V and will retain his position for Fund VI. He, along with Mr. Collister, served on the Management Committees of Funds IV and V.

Mr. Hochman was promoted to Managing Partner and will become a member of the Management Committee. He joined RoundTable in September 2007 and served as a Senior Partner in Fund V.

Mr. Connors will join RoundTable as a Managing Partner and become a member of the Management Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Advantice Health, a Fund IV portfolio company that was sold on April 1, 2022. In addition to serving on the Management Committee, he will focus on identifying new investment opportunities and overseeing the operational performance of Fund VI platform investments in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare markets.

Messrs. Kapfer and Connors will lead RoundTable's operating resources to support both existing investments and those made by Fund VI. Messrs. Collister and Hochman will lead the firm's transaction activities.

Additionally, Jawwad A. Akhtar and Phillip S. Smith II, who serve on the transaction team, were both promoted to Partner with the launch of Fund VI. Mr. Akhtar joined RoundTable in 2011 and focuses on pharmaceutical and consumer health investments. Mr. Smith joined RoundTable in 2009 and focuses on medical product and medical device investments.

"Investing in healthcare companies that can benefit from our operating and transaction expertise has been a proven strategy for RoundTable for more than 20 years now—one that produces attractive deal flow and investment returns, as well as investor loyalty," said Mr. Kapfer. "As always, we want to thank all of our limited partners for their belief in our strategy and their ongoing commitment and support."

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to RoundTable for the fundraising efforts. RoundTable did not use a placement agent.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful history of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

