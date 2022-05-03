Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang, former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng, President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry – Hansong Zhang, former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng, President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves – have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking year of unprecedented growth in the NFT market, with total transaction volume rising to $17.5 Billion in 2021, up 21,350% from 2020. AnChain.AI's Tenzing platform provides the industry's most secure, compliant, and comprehensive Web3 enabling solution designed to empower artists, luxury brands, celebrities and beyond to tap into unexplored market opportunities. The Tenzing platform has been trusted by global Fortune 500 company Doosan Corporation , former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace , and dozens of other creators, influencers, and industry leaders.

Victor Fang, CEO & Co-founder of AnChain.AI comments: "I am thrilled to welcome more industry experts to join our Web3-enabling mission. Our A-Player team is fortunate to embrace this unparalleled opportunity to shape the Web3 future!"

AnChain.AI is redoubling its commitment to secure and sustainable growth of the Web3 ecosystem, offering the market's only fully compliant, secure, all-in-one solution for tapping into entirely new revenue streams and community-building capabilities through NFTs. The company reported Web3 enablement revenue growth of over 400% in 2022Q1, with plans to expand its offerings alongside Tenzing's official launch in May 2022.

"AnChain.AI is at the forefront of NFT-Enabled Solutions," said Rex Ng. "They have already built out the technological infrastructure and partnered with multiple brands, celebrities, influencers and more. With the rise of NFT games, AnChain.AI is poised to explore new synergistic opportunities with the next wave of NFT gaming companies."

"Digital goods, virtual economy, and security are pillars of online human co-existence and co-experience of the future," said Hansong Zhang, former executive at Pokemon GO creator Niantic. "AnChain.AI's virtual asset and security platforms are critical enabling technologies that usher in technological and societal transformations. It is so exciting to be involved with AnChain and participate in this future in a front-row seat."

Already trusted by the world's leading cryptocurrency businesses, financial institutions, and regulators including the U.S. SEC, AnChain.AI is now bringing their industry-defining smart contract intelligence, cryptography, and cloud infrastructure expertise to the Web3 space. Combining this with its patented bank-grade Web3 security with polished customer experience, AnChain.AI will usher a new era of digital innovation.

About Rex Ng

Rex is the President and Co-founder of 6waves, a global mobile game publisher with multiple Top Grossing games in the USA and APAC, where he manages all operational aspects of 6waves, including product development, users acquisition, analytics & business development. Rex began his Silicon Valley career by building HP's BI system and Data Warehouse, followed by the next decade in Yahoo Inc., leading the Yahoo Strategic Data Solution team.

About Hansong Zhong

Dr. Hansong Zhang is a scientist, entrepreneur, and investor based in Silicon Valley. He has helped build two multi-billion dollar companies in the U.S. He was Chief Scientist at Niantic Inc., maker of blockbuster AR game Pokemon Go, where he led technology initiatives in Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He was the founding Vice President of Technology at Roblox Corporation, a leading Metaverse company listed on NYSE and the world's largest platform for user-created games and spaces. He co-founded Wearality Corporation, a company that brought defense-grade optics technology to consumer space. Prior to that, he served in technical leadership roles at Silicon Graphics (SGI) and Nvidia. At his first startup, he architected a graphics engine that, through acquisition, powered Google Earth. His consulting firm advised on emerging visual computing, computer vision, and AI technologies at some of the largest tech companies in the world, including Google, Microsoft, Intel, and AMD.

About AnChain.AI

AnChain.AI is an AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing blockchain security, risk, and compliance strategies. AnChain.AI was founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans from FireEye and Mandiant. Backed by both Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs, and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, the company is trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries in these sectors: VASPs, financial institutions, and government, including the U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Featured by CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk, and DEFCON, AnChain.AI's AML engine screens over $1 billion in daily crypto transactions.

