Medscape Education, American College of Cardiology Collaborate on Lipid Management and CV Risk Reduction Education

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) will collaborate in 2022 to implement an ACC-dedicated collection page on Medscape.org with two new Continuing Medical Education (CME) initiatives for lipid management and cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction. This collaboration will combine ACC and Medscape's strengths in learning design, clinical expertise, and the ability to reach thousands of clinicians nationwide.

"We're pleased to work with ACC to create and deliver these education activities that are focused on important topics to our membership. By working together, we can extend our mission and bring together our strengths and expertise to reach more clinicians with the critical information they need to improve care for their patients," said Hansa Barghava, MD, MPh, Chief Medical Officer, Medscape Education.

The lipid management program will be an interactive case study modeling clinician-patient shared decision making for a patient who is discharged from the hospital after an acute coronary syndrome. The CV risk reduction program will feature a 25- to 30-minute video-slide discussion between two cardiology experts to improve knowledge of the latest scientific and clinical trial data and to illustrate practical team-based interprofessional continuing education strategies in the treatment and management of triglycerides to further CV risk reduction.

The activities will be hosted on a dedicated ACC cardiology education destination page on medscape.org, where they will be available free of charge to Medscape's 780,000 US physician members and more than two million healthcare professionals.

"Reducing CV risk and managing lipids are key pillars to transforming CV care and improving heart health," said Joyce Donnellan, ACC Division Vice President of Education. "Together with Medscape, we're providing CV care team members with two new educational resources that will give them the most up-to-date tools to provide quality care to their patients."

The education programs will launch later this year on Medscape.org and will also be distributed on ACC's Dyslipidemia and Prevention clinical topic collection page, via e-newsletter and social media.

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 56,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

