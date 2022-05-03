From Medi-Cal to Med School: An IEHP Member's Quest to Serve the Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan Hough could have never predicted the health plan that managed her health care benefits as a child would be paying her medical school bills today. And yet, that's exactly what Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has done for the past two years—and counting.

IEHP awarded Hough with their innovative Healthcare Scholarship Fund award in 2020, bringing Hough's journey from Medi-Cal member to medical school student to fruition.

A Victorville native and now third-year medical student at California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), Hough was one of 50 students to receive the inaugural award from IEHP. The health plan has sustained the program with annual scholarship awards ranging from full to partial tuition at three medical schools: CUSM, Loma Linda University and University of California, Riverside.

"This scholarship means the world to me," said Hough. "Growing up in a family who struggled financially, the dream of being able to go to medical school seemed so farfetched for so long."

IEHP created the scholarship fund to help address the provider shortage in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. "By supporting local medical students, we are able to secure their service to the Inland Empire after graduation and create a pipeline of health care professionals who are committed to serving our communities with compassion and empathy," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

Hough discovered her passion for medicine while taking human science classes at California State University Fullerton and spending countless hours volunteering at Children's Health Orange County.

Encouraged by these experiences and several physician mentors, she decided to pursue a career as a doctor. Hough intentionally applied to only local schools so she could remain connected to her Inland Empire roots. "Most people apply very broadly—to as many schools as they want," Hough said. "But I felt it was really important to be in this area, so I only applied to three medical schools. It was very risky, but it worked out."

Hough remembers not having much guidance or role models related to her dream of medicine growing up, so becoming a doctor didn't seem possible. "When I got that acceptance letter," she said, "it was really a moment of shock."

Through the medical school admissions process, Hough learned about IEHP's Healthcare Scholarship Fund and its goal to support local students who wished to remain in the Inland Empire.

Hough remembered IEHP was the health plan she had as a child and appreciated how they promoted a mission she resonated with. She applied and earned a four-year award.

"After receiving the scholarship, a huge weight was lifted off of my shoulders," said Hough. "Thank you so much IEHP, from the bottom of my heart. I don't think words could ever explain how grateful I am."

The cost for medical school in California has been on an upward trend since 2013, increasing about $1,500 annually and currently averaging a total of $218,792. This puts the dream of being a physician even further out of reach for many IE students, and deeply impacts the ongoing provider shortage in the region.

"Bridging the gap between aspiring IE medical professionals and local medical schools to serve the region's most vulnerable populations is what this scholarship program was designed to do," said McNaughton. "We are absolutely elated to support Jordan and our HSF award recipients on their path to becoming physicians and are especially eager to connect their desire and ability to provide optimal care and vibrant health to the communities they love so very much."

The health plan will be hosting networking and supportive events for medical students throughout their medical school journey, including a dinner at IEHP headquarters on May 3. To learn more about IEHP's Healthcare Scholarship Fund, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

