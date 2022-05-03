HDBaseT Alliance Set to Take ISE 2022 into the Metaverse with its Uncompressed Adventure

BARCELONA, Spain, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the largest interoperable ecosystem in the Pro AV industry, announced that in an industry first, it will be transporting ISE show goers into the metaverse with its all-new HDBaseT Uncompressed Adventure virtual treasure hunt game. The game, which includes all Alliance Members showcasing at ISE, features 70 companies out of its 200 Alliance Members, thus illustrating the broad market presence of HDBaseT's ecosystem of members and products, including the latest HDBaseT 3.0, which is poised to transform the Pro AV industry with its unprecedented ability to extend fully uncompressed 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 for up to 100m/328ft. over standard Category cable.

To participate in the hunt, players will use their own mobile devices to scan QR codes at each HDBaseT Alliance member booth, which will prompt mini games based on augmented reality 3D objects. Players will earn a chance to win an array of prizes from ATEN, AVPro Edge, CYP, Matrox, MSolutions, Pulse-Eight, Vanco, and more. The immersive mobile experience is designed for simplicity and requires nothing to download.

"With 70 of our Alliance's 200 members in attendance at ISE, the impressive number of booths to visit and HDBaseT products to learn about will go a long way in highlighting just how vast our ecosystem truly is," said Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance. "In-person events are a staple as a means of connecting with the community. We're excited to add another layer of interactivity and fun to the show with this game and are grateful to our members for their generosity in sponsoring some truly great HDBaseT prizes."

In addition to the virtual experience, the HDBaseT Alliance booth at ISE 2022 (#2L600) will once again be headlined by its signature HDBaseT Power Wall. The exhibit will showcase over 20 of the industry's newest products supporting HDBaseT 3.0, with a first-hand look at the latest extenders, transceivers, wall plates, and hybrid bridge solutions from manufacturers including ATEN, Aurora, AV ProEdge, Blustream, CYP, IDK, Matrox, ProITAV, Pulse-Eight, PureLink DE, and Vanco.

"HDBaseT has long been considered the global standard for uncompressed, high-bandwidth multimedia distribution, and now with the release of the all-new Spec 3.0-enabled products, the market for installers and consumers is in a position to once again be revolutionized," Madgar added. "By adding in the ability to extend fully uncompressed 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 for up to 100m/328 with zero latency, along with audio, USB 2.0, Gigibit Ethernet, controls, and power over a single Category cable, the real-world applications for advanced video conferencing, hybrid education, residential AV, and more, continues to expand, and we're excited to be spearheading these industry advancements."

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition multimedia distribution. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens Semiconductors, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and medical verticals, today boasting more than 200 members and thousands of products.

