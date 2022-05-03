HAMLET HOMES SURPRISES THE CITY OF IONA, IDAHO WITH A $50,000 REMODEL TO THE ENTRANCE OF CITY HALL

IONA, Idaho, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The entryway to the great City of Iona's City Hall hasn't been touched in decades and is in dire need of help. This Thursday, Hamlet Homes will completely renovate the entryway, donating more than $50,000 in services to beautify and improve it. Hamlet and its partners are not just organizing and paying for the remodel; more than 25 of their team members are leaving their duties and spending the day selflessly; giving to the community of Iona. They will arrive early in the morning on a big bus, reminiscent of the famous 'move that bus' line from television. The renovation will include a complete replacement of the front steps, replacing flooring, painting walls, adding wall coverings and fresh new furniture. Even the old cork board with tacks will be updated to a state-of-the-art digital screen, so Iona-ites can more easily learn of upcoming events and announcements.

A bus full of Hamlet Homes employees will surprise the city of Iona on May 5, 2022 with a remodel of the entryway to City Hall. The front steps and interior of the entryway will look completely different after their $50,000 remodel project. Iona Mayor Dan Gubler says (PRNewswire)

But why in the world is Hamlet doing all this? They haven't even broken ground on their first home in Idaho. Tami Ostmark, VP of Marketing & Owner had this to say, "Hamlet believes that we are bigger than the homes we build. We don't just want to build in a community, we want to build up a community. When we learned there was a need at City Hall, we wanted to help. There's no better place to start than Iona City Hall."

"We are very excited about developing new beautiful homes in Iona", continued Jon Southern, COO & Owner of Hamlet. "In 10 years, it would be great if we all recall 'that day in May' when Hamlet came to town to remodel City Hall and how we are still a major part of the community. We are excited to grow with the people of Iona and the many communities in Idaho."

"I am so excited about Thursday", said Keri West, Iona City Clerk/Treasurer. "We actually just took all the pictures down today. We are really excited that Hamlet is going to freshen up the first impression of the city. I'm also really impressed with how well they have listened to our requests. They have been great to work with and I'm excited that our community is going to have a wonderful new home builder."

Iona Mayor Dan Gubler concluded with; "I'm grateful to Hamlet Homes for stepping up and it's fantastic. There's been a lot of positive response to it. So often developers want to get in and get out. No one has ever volunteered to help with infrastructure. That's good. We are grateful."

Location: Iona City Hall 3548 N Main St, Iona, ID 83427

Schedule:

5/4 Demolition of front Steps

5/5 Pouring of new front steps

5/5 7a-7p: Remodel with 25 Hamlet employees, contractors, Iona volunteers and city officials

12:30-2:30p: Lunch Served from Jill's Chicken Shack, Meet and Greet and 'Stories From City Hall'

Contact:

Nate Di Palma 435-709-3765 nate@palmaconsultancy.com

Tami Ostmark 801-842-5360 tostmark@hamlethomes.com

About Hamlet Homes: Hamlet Homes (www.hamlethomes.com) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed neighborhoods in northern Utah and soon Idaho. Since the company's founding in 1995, Hamlet has built over 4,000 homes in 65 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards on Sustainable Business & Design, Quality Builder Awards recognized both locally and nationally and was awarded the Salt Lake Chamber's Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, Best of State in Real Estate Development for the seventh time in 2021, 2019 Best of the West in both Real Estate Services and Architecture and named on the Housing Giants list again this year by Professional Builder Magazine and most recently, named as Utah Business Best Companies to Work For again in 2021. Hamlet Homes celebrates its 27th Anniversary this year.

