Evil Genius Productions Partners with Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, and Pressman Films

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

Pacific Rim , Kong, Highlander, The Crow, Escape from NY, Total Recall, Universal Soldier, Rambo made into RPGs

"With so many great movies to choose from, we're designing a sampler of sorts, to give the players a chance to experience a variety of different adventures and genres," says D. Todd Scott, CEO of Evil Genius Games. "Our goal is to provide a new and exciting challenge for gamers all year long."

The 2023 Season of Adventure™ will include the following Cinematic Adventures™.

● Pacific Rim ● Kong: Skull Island ● Highlander ● Escape From New York ● The Crow ● Total Recall ● Rambo ● Universal Soldier

"We're excited to partner with Evil Genius Production and bring these franchises to life," says Sam Rappaport, Vice President, Interactive Media at Legendary. "It gives our fans the ability to create their own stories within our rich and immersive worlds."

Each Cinematic Adventure™ will be approximately 100 pages in length and will consist of both new game mechanics and a campaign adventure set in that movie universe. Premier franchises such as Kong: Skull Island and Pacific Rim will be followed by a series of World Books™ to support extended storytelling in these worlds.

"We're excited to partner with Evil Genius Production to take advantage of our rich movie library," says Rand Marlis, President of Creative Licensing who represent the STUDIOCANAL films. "It gives our fans the ability to revisit why they fell in love with these movies in the first place."

The Season of Adventure™ will only be available through Kickstarter. The Kickstarter project will launch on May 17th, 2022.

About Evil Genius Productions

Evil Genius Productions, a Black-owned game publisher was founded in 2021 to produce modern-day tabletop roleplaying games. With a team of deeply experienced game designers, Evil Genius is set to create games that are fun and epic in scope. Its first game, Everyday Heroes, is a tabletop roleplaying game set in the modern world. Based on the d20 Modern open gaming license, Everyday Heroes™ is set to ship on the 20th anniversary of its original release. Everyday Heroes will be launched on Kickstarter on May 17th, 2022. More information on Evil Genius Productions can be found online at www.evilgeniusgaming.com.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $18 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com

About STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe's leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and TV series, operating directly in all three major European markets - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important film libraries in the world, boasting nearly 6,000 titles from 60 countries. Spanning 100 years of film history, this vast and unique catalogue includes among others the iconic Terminator 2, Rambo, Breathless, Mulholland Drive, The Pianist and Belle de Jour.

About Pressman Film

Founded in 1969, Pressman Film is a leading global independent production company producing more than 90 world-class motion pictures and launching the careers of several of the most prominent figures in the worldwide film industry. Notable films include Mary Harron's American Psycho, Oliver Stone's Wall Street, Jason Reitman's Thank You For Smoking, Terrence Malick's Badlands, John Milius' Conan the Barbarian, Charles Burnett's To Sleep with Anger, Brian DePalma's Phantom of the Paradise, and The Crow Franchise amongst others. Recent Pressman productions include Barry Levinson's Paterno, Keith Maitland's documentary Dear Mr Brody, Charlotte Colbert's debut feature She Will and Mary Harron's Daliland starring Sir Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller. Pressman Film has established a philosophy supporting directors visions while balancing independent spirit and studio blockbusters.

About Creative Licensing

Located in Los Angeles, Calif., Creative Licensing is a full-service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties, including STUDIOCANAL for this project.

