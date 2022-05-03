DTEN Wins Two Red Dot Awards For Product Design, Continuing Industry Recognition For Superior User Experience And Innovation

DTEN ONboard and DTEN Mate both received the prestigious international honor, citing hybrid collaboration technology, intuitive use, and distinctive design.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, the fast-growing provider of all-in-one video collaboration solutions, is the 2022 winner of two Red Dot Awards for Product Design. DTEN ONboard and DTEN Mate both received the respected international award that spotlights the most inventive, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing new products.

DTEN ONboard - 2022 Red Dot Award Winner (PRNewswire)

"DTEN is committed to providing best-in-class collaboration solutions that are well-designed, easy-to-use, and superior in quality," says the company's founder and CEO, Wei Liu. "Being honored with prestigious 2022 Red Dot Awards, for DTEN ONboard and DTEN Mate, recognizes our continued dedication to innovation and excellence."

In fact, good design and innovation are the guiding principles considered by the jury who selected the Red Dot winners. This year's judges consisted of 48 members from 23 countries, all distinguished by their design expertise as professors, consultants, industrial designers, or journalists. With approximately 20,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. DTEN winners for 2022 are:

DTEN ONboard, Designed For The New Zoom Advanced Whiteboard – 2022 Red Dot Award Winner

DTEN ONboard is recognized as a "digital hub for inclusive collaboration, an interactive display designed to maximize team innovation from anywhere in the world." Perfected for the hybrid workplace, DTEN ONboard gives remote and in-office participants equal access to the shared whiteboard. The touch-driven device offers a persistent canvas inspiring engagement before, during, and after a meeting. Native to the new Zoom Advanced Whiteboard, DTEN ONboard also easily works with other major collaboration platforms. It can also be easily configured for receptions, interactive kiosks, and presentations. For more information, visit https://www2.dten.com/onboard-notify .

DTEN Mate, Optimizing The Zoom Rooms Experience – 2022 Red Dot Award Winner

DTEN Mate is distinguished for delivering "easy access and control for Zoom Rooms, regardless of hardware." The lightweight and ergonomic controller allows users to spend less time managing meeting logistics and more time participating in collaborations. Completely wireless, it allows meeting leaders to always remain in full view for remote participants. Additionally, DTEN Mate is the only wireless, touchscreen compatible appliance to support Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC). It may be also used as a Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display, to reserve spaces, check room availability, and streamline bookings. For more information, visit https://dten.com/dten-mate-dock .

"In this year of the competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality."

In recent years, DTEN has also received Red Dot Awards for the DTEN D7 and DTEN ME.

About Red Dot

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognized seal of excellent design.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact smckenzie@tropospheremarketing.com or pr@dten.com.

DTEN Mate - 2022 Red Dot Award Winner (PRNewswire)

DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DTEN