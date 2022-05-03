Bonafide Addresses Menopause Related Hair and Skin Changes with Launch of Silvessa

Specially formulated three-step system effectively addresses concerns as a result of estrogen loss

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonafide® , the women's healthcare company that is pioneering a new and more natural approach to managing menopause symptoms with first-of-its-kind, evidence-based over-the-counter medical products, has just announced the launch of its newest innovation, Silvessa™ . The three-step system is designed to improve the health and appearance of hair and skin that's been impacted by menopause.

Bonafide (PRNewsfoto/Bonafide Health) (PRNewswire)

Noticeable changes to hair and skin are among the top concerns women face during their menopause journey. Decreased blood flow that prevents access to key nutrients, increased UV sensitivity, and damage from free radicals and oxidative stress are impacts of declining estrogen that are proven to negatively affect the appearance of skin and hair. Particularly, a sharp decline in collagen production and increased collagen degradation caused many women to lose 30% of their collagen during the first five years of menopause. As a result, many women going through perimenopause, menopause, and postmenopause may notice their skin becoming dry, rough, and less elastic, and their hair becoming thin, coarse, dry, frizzy, and dull.

Silvessa is a daily routine formulated to restore the collagen and nutrients impacted by declining estrogen ¹ ² — improving the appearance of your hair and skin today, and protecting against future damage tomorrow.

The system contains three different components to deliver optimized three-way support working inside and outside the body.

Nourishing Daily Capsule - Taken orally, only the Silvessa capsule has Bonafide's new exclusive strengthening formulation, made with biotin that's 3x more potent than generic biotin ⁴ and silicon that's 1.2X better absorbed ³, plus the super protective antioxidant phycocyanin.

Strengthening Hair Serum - Applied directly to the scalp, this serum's proprietary blend of naturally restorative ingredients, including Bonafide's exclusive strengthening formulation of silicon and biotin, works at the source to visibly increase hair volume, thickness, and growth, while boosting shine and strength.

Hydrating Skin Serum - Massaged directly onto the skin, this powerful combination of hyaluronic acid and essential vitamins provides deep hydration that visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while promoting the appearance of smoother, firmer, and more supple skin.

"Menopause can be impactful in so many ways, but unwelcome changes to the physical appearance including those to hair and skin can be the most jarring for women," said Dr. Alyssa Dweck, OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide. "Having one unique and simple to use system that addresses these concerns will be beneficial to those experiencing menopause related hair and skin symptoms."

In a 3-month open-label experience trial on the ingredients in the Silvessa system, 92% of women saw an increase in overall hair volume and 82% saw an increase in hair thickness.5 Additionally, 83% of women were more satisfied with how healthy their skin looked and 75% reported improvement in skin smoothness.5

Silvessa is now available exclusively at hellobonafide.com , alongside all naturally powerful solutions within Bonafide's product portfolio.

About Bonafide

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission in mind: to provide women with novel, safe and highly effective treatment options for relief from symptoms throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on its deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced as they age. Trusted by more than 10,000 health care professionals, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free.

Bonafide®, Ristela®, Revaree®, Relizen®, Silvessa™, Serenol™ and Clairvee® and their associated logos are trademarks of Bonafide Health, LLC. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To learn more visit: hellobonafide.com .

