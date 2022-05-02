Urology Partners of America Changes its Name to Unio Health Partners

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology Partners of America, a leading urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology physician services platform in the Western United States is pleased to announce its rebranding as Unio Health Partners ("UHP"). UHP, a Triton Pacific Capital Partners ("Triton Pacific") portfolio company, was founded in 2021 as Urology Partners of America. In its first year since inception, UHP partnered with four physician practices in the greater San Diego and Los Angeles areas, growing to 75 providers consisting of 50 physicians and 25 advanced practice providers operating out of 21 locations. With a growing presence in gastroenterology and radiation oncology, UHP is changing its name to reflect its evolution as a true multi-specialty platform serving independent physicians across the Western United States.

"Urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology are highly complementary specialties," said Marshal Salomon, Chief Executive Officer. "UHP's new name reflects the maturation of our organization, continued growth across all three specialties, and our core mission of supporting and enhancing independent private practice."

Ed Cohen, MD, President, commented: "We are excited to further expand our gastroenterology and radiation oncology divisions and to continue building a preeminent multi-specialty physician services platform in partnership with UHP. This rebranding highlights UHP's commitment to urologists, gastroenterologists, and radiation oncologists, as well as the patients they serve."

"'UHP' is both the culmination of our successes to date and the foundation of a transformational future," added Robert Goldklang, MD, Division Head of Gastroenterology.

About UHP

UHP is a highly differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific with the goal of transforming urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology care delivery across the Western United States. UHP partners with leading physician practices, creating a cohesive, quality-oriented clinical culture and facilitating best practice sharing across the platform. UHP's affiliated practices gain access to a broader suite of services, providing a meaningful benefit to both physicians and patients. Focusing initially on the fragmented Western U.S. landscape, UHP will continue to build significant size, scale, and geographic coverage that will enhance the platform's value proposition to all stakeholders.

UHP was founded in May 2021 with the acquisition of Genesis Healthcare Partners MSO and a partnership with Genesis Healthcare Partners physicians. UHP's best-in-class clinical program covers three sub-specialties (urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology) and offers numerous ancillary services, including pathology lab, in-office dispensing, and chronic care management. UHP is led by a highly accomplished management team and provides a full suite of management services to its affiliated practices. UHP has a deep pipeline and expects to grow the platform to 200+ physicians within the next few years.

About Triton Pacific

Los Angeles-based Triton Pacific Capital Partners (https://www.tritonpacific.com/) has organized more than 50 private equity investment partnerships and a public, non-traded BDC and has completed 27 private equity transactions. Triton Pacific has a highly focused healthcare investment team with a demonstrated track record of successfully sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare investments. UHP is the healthcare team's ninth platform investment.

