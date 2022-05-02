Texas Celebrates the Impact of the Travel and Tourism Industry During National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the travel and tourism industry's importance to the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott designated May 1-7 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas, in conjunction with the U.S. Travel Association's National Travel and Tourism Week.

The travel and tourism industry is one of the most critical drivers of the Texas economy and was one of the hardest hit industries from Covid-19. Pre-pandemic, the Texas travel industry experienced a decade of expansion from 2011 – 2019 with travel spending of $83 billion generating an economic impact of nearly $170 billion to the Texas economy, supporting 1.3 million Texas jobs. Recovery is underway, and over the last year, travel spending was at roughly 92% of pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of the national average.

Texas is one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States offering a variety of unforgettable experiences and destinations for everybody, with its warm sandy beaches, picturesque mountains, breathtaking landmarks, diverse urban centers and unexpected gems around each corner.

As part of National Travel and Tourism Week, Travel Texas along with the U.S. Travel Association will showcase what travel means to Texas jobs, economic growth and personal well-being. The theme of this year's Travel and Tourism Week, "The Future of Travel," highlights the travel industry's resiliency and history of economic impact to both the nation and state.

Begin planning your next Texas vacation by visiting www.TravelTexas.com, and connecting with Travel Texas on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more details about National Travel and Tourism Week and the economic impact of travel in Texas, please visit www.travel.texas.gov.

About Travel Texas: The mission of Travel Texas is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state domestic and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to the state.

