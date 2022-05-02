Oxi Fresh Plans to Expand in Rhode Island

Environmentally Friendly Carpet Cleaning Franchise Continues National Expansion

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is looking to continue expanding the brand across Rhode Island. The rapidly growing franchise company has three available territories in Providence, Newport, and Woonstock as well as other territories across the state.

"We can't wait to increase our positive impact across Rhode Island as local communities get to experience our fast-drying, eco-friendly carpet cleaning process," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development.

Over the past year, Oxi Fresh has awarded dozens of new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, and British Columbia. This recent expansion puts the company ever closer to 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – An Innovative Franchise

The carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. Their rapid growth is due to many factors, and chief among them is consumers' love of the company's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method that utilizes the power of oxygen.

"We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "It can erase years of dirt with ease while also drying in just about one hour. What more could you want from a carpet cleaning?"

But the cleaning system, as we mentioned earlier, is just one factor behind the brand's growth. The company has also committed to providing its carpet cleaning franchisees with advanced business support tools. These include a centralized Scheduling Center, a specialized CRM designed for their business, automated marketing tools, and more. With these modern tools, Oxi Fresh's franchisees have the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"As we continue to grow in the Northeast, we're excited to meet more Rhode Island entrepreneurs interested in our carpet cleaning franchise and customers looking for a cleaning," said Mr. Barnett. "Both will get to see what a modern carpet cleaning company can do."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

