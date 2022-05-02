New TXU Energy Plan Gives Customers Free Electricity on the Hottest Days of Summer

TXU Energy Ultimate Summer Pass SM delivers 50% off energy charges June to September and the hottest days are free

IRVING, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, Texas' longstanding leader in delivering innovative, customer-first experiences, today announced the launch of TXU Energy Ultimate Summer Pass SM. The first-of-its-kind plan gives customers 50% off energy charges all summers long – plus free energy charges on the hottest days of each month, guaranteed.

"When our experts developed Ultimate Summer Pass, they did it with the long, hot Texas summer in mind," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "Customers can relax and reset their thinking around summer energy bills, knowing that the savings actually add up as the temperature climbs – especially on the hottest days of the month."

With TXU Energy Ultimate Summer Pass SM, customers receive half off-energy charges during the months of June, July, August, and September, and 100% off energy charges on the hottest days each month. Data from the customer's nearest designated weather station will determine which days in each billing cycle were the hottest. The plan offers additional peace of mind with a price-protected rate, all year-round.

"Like all of our plans, customers can use the TXU Energy app to track their savings and see which days they scored free energy," Seiger said. "We're the only provider in Texas offering a reason to rest easy – or even celebrate – on the hottest days of those long summer months."

For more information about TXU Energy Ultimate Summer Pass SM, please visit txu.com.

