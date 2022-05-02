Montage Gold Corp. Announces New Board Member and Non-Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCPK: MAUTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Anu Dhir to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms. Dhir, who is based in Toronto, Canada, is co-founder of Wshingwell, a for-profit community relationship platform that allows individuals, communities and organizations to micro-fundraise around experiences and events. Prior to starting Wshingwell, Ms. Dhir spent 20 years in the resources sector; most recently, as a co-founder and executive of ZinQ Mining, a private base and precious metals company that focuses on the Latin American Region. Prior to ZinQ Mining, Ms. Dhir was Vice President, Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary at Katanga Mining Limited. Ms. Dhir currently serves as a non-executive director on the Boards of Taseko Mines Limited and Lomiko Metals Inc. Ms. Dhir is a graduate of the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School and has a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Quinnipiac University and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Toronto.

The Company also announces that, effective immediately, Richard P. Clark is stepping down as non-executive Chair of the Board but will continue to serve as a member of the Board. Peter C. Mitchell, who currently serves as a director of the Company, will assume the role of non-executive Chair.

Mr. Hugh Stuart, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Dhir to Montage. Ms. Dhir joins the Company at an important stage of the Company's development as we continue to advance our Koné Gold Project through permitting, financing, and exploration milestones. Ms. Dhir's depth of experience in the mining industry, particularly in African countries, combined with her legal expertise, enhances and compliments the skillsets currently represented on our Board of Directors.

I would also like to thank Mr. Clark for his leadership as Chair of the Board since the Company's inception in 2019 and look forward to his continued contribution and guidance in his continuing role as a director of Montage."

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 incentive stock options to Ms. Dhir. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of three years at a price of C$0.81 per share.

ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD CORP.

Montage is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Koné Gold Project, located in northwest Côte d'Ivoire, which currently hosts a Probable Mineral Reserve of 161.1Mt grading 0.66g/t for 3.42M ounces of gold. The Company released the results of a DFS on the Koné Gold Project on February 14, 2022, outlining a 15-year gold project producing 3.06M ounces with average annual production of 207koz, and peak production of 320koz. Montage has a management team and Board with significant experience in discovering and developing gold deposits in Africa.

The technical disclosure contained in this press release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a Chartered Geologist and a Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Stuart is not independent of Montage as he is an officer, director and shareholder of Montage.

