Martin's "Summer Fun Season" is Back for its Third Year!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, known for its hamburger and hot dog buns, announces the re-launch of its popular, food-focused "Summer Fun Season" campaign!

This year, Martin's is highlighting a classic summer food category each month and giving away a corresponding sweepstakes prize:

May – BBQ

June – Burgers

July – Hot Dogs

"We are so excited to hone in on everyone's favorite foods this summer!" says Becky Vega, Marketing Specialist at Martin's. "Martin's Potato Rolls are the perfect accompaniment to BBQ, burgers, and hot dogs, and we can't wait to bring our audience amazing recipes, resources, and content highlighting all of these items!"

The Sweepstakes are open to all legal residents of the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules. Full prize details, conditions, and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/ .

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

