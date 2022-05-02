MARPAI TO HOST FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CALL ON MAY 12, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter 2022. The Company will report its first quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Marpai (PRNewswire)

Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai") (Nasdaq: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third-party administration (TPA)

Event: Marpai Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: US: 1-866-652-5200 / CAN: 1-855-669-9657 / INT TOLL: 1-412-902-4216

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/weABj0MVL1g

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated fourth-quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, Marpai is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expected timing of the release of its first quarter results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marpai