Ionis to host 2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will conduct its 2022 virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders followed by a general corporate update on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

- 5:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT) – Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

April 5, 2022 are invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at All stockholders of record at the close of business onare invited to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting webcast, which will be broadcast live at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IONS2022

Stockholders of record will receive an official proxy card, which contains important information, including a 16-digit control number, required to log-in, vote and submit questions during the Annual Meeting webcast.

Proxy cards are mailed to stockholders from their brokerage firm. Ionis does not provide proxy cards or have access to proxy card information, including 16-digit control numbers.

Stockholders should contact their brokerage firm at least 5 days in advance of the meeting for help obtaining a proxy card or to locate their control number or for instructions to access the Webcast.

A help line will be available on the registration page for the live Annual Meeting webcast for participants requiring technical assistance in accessing or participating in the live event. There will not be a replay of the live Annual Meeting.

- 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT) – Virtual corporate update presented by Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer

All interested parties may access the corporate update webcast live at https://ionispharma.com/investor-day-2022

During the live webcast, participants may submit questions using the online webcast platform.

An archived replay of the corporate update will be posted for a limited time following the meeting at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Further information, including links and materials, are available on our website at https://ir.ionispharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma.

