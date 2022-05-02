InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Saving Way to Collect Rainwater (PDK-195)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to harvest natural rainwater without using large water collection barrels that take up space on the ground," said an inventor, from Oil City, Pa., "so I invented the VERTICAL WATER STORAGE. My design could help free up valuable space while also decluttering the yard."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect rainwater outside a home or business. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional unsightly rain barrels. It also reduces water waste and it increases convenience. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. The invention could also be placed indoors or outdoors to prevent any sort of water tampering. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

