InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Skirting for Mobile Homes & RV's (PIT-1211)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a more efficient device for keeping the interior of a mobile home or RV warm and comfortable," said an inventor, from Oakdale, Pa., "so I invented the E Z RV SKIRTING. My design would offer an improved alternative to using traditional RV skirting that may be bulky, awkward and difficult to install."

The patent-pending invention prevents cold winds and debris from blowing beneath a parked RV or mobile home. In doing so, it enhances comfort and warmth for the occupants. As a result, it could help to reduce heating costs. It could reduce the chances of pipes freezing, by acting as an insulator. It also could enhance the outward appearance of the vehicle. The invention features a user-friendly and self-adjusting design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of RV's and mobile homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PIT-1211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

