InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Tool for 5-Gallon Buckets (OSK-182)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to remove any liquid compound material from the bottom of a 5-gallon bucket," said an inventor, from Rochester Hills, Mich., "so I invented the BUCKET BRUSH. My design would save time and it would eliminate the frustration associated with hand-cleaning the bucket."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for removing liquid-based compound materials within a construction bucket. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hand-cleaning methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp