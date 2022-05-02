DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS PLEASANT HILLS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PITTSBURGH

It is the company's eighth location in the region

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened its Pleasant Hills outpatient clinic today, giving the company eight locations in the Pittsburgh region.

The new clinic is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 412-328-2550 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Steve Huber earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. He treats all orthopedic and musculoskeletal diagnoses, post-operative conditions, sports injuries and work-related injuries. He is certified in trigger point dry needling.

Drayer's other area clinics include Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Washington, Moon Township, Allison Park, Wexford and Cranberry Township. The company has more than 60 clinics across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

