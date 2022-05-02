Cronometer launches feature to promote Women's Health Week

REVELSTOKE, BC, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In support of National Women's Health Week on May 8-14, Cronometer launches new Women's Health Nutrition Score .

Normally behind a paywall, the feature will be made available for free for the month of May .

The app's Nutrition Score feature bundles specific macro and micronutrients together and gives users a percentage value for how they are hitting their targets based off their diet for that day.

Cronometer's Women's Health Nutrition Score highlights nutrients that women are typically lacking such as iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamin D, and fiber.

It gives female users an easy way to gauge if they are hitting all their recommended daily intakes for those nutrients.

A survey of Cronometer users found that 53% of women aged 18-24 reported they have or suspect an iron deficiency, of all users with a nutrient deficiency 56% reported that using Cronometer helped them uncover it.

"Studies using single nutrients to improve health have generally yielded mixed results. A better approach is to look at holistic nutrient profiles." Karen Stark, Lead Nutrition Scientist at Cronometer. "That's where our Nutrition Scores are helpful, and we plan to keep adding more as the research becomes available."

Along with the release of the latest Nutrition Scores, Cronometer notes the limitations of current practices in the medical and nutrition industries when it comes to inclusivity of transgender and non-binary people. Currently, due to a lack of scientific research available to account for other options, nutrient target calculations are sex-based, forcing users to choose a sex in order to accurately calculate settings within the app. Cronometer hopes to improve how the app serves this community and is asking anyone who identifies as transgender or non-binary to reach out to their team at research@cronometer.com to discuss how they can better achieve this.

About Cronometer Software Inc.:

Cronometer is a free nutrition tracker with the most accurate nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 5.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

