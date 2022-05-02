Berner Joins The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

DETROIT, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today that Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of the extremely successful cannabis, mushrooms and clothing brand, Cookies , has joined its Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders who have come together to share insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.

For Berner, this was an obvious choice. "I'm excited and humbled to join our good friends at Benzinga in this mission. Over the years, the Benzinga team has been incredibly supportive of the cannabis and psychedelics industry, and Cookies specifically. I am honored and excited to collaborate with experts in the space," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

"We're thrilled to continue to feature a diverse group of men and women who represent some of the leading investors, operators, and technologies in the psychedelics industry," added Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

"Few things are as important as collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the psychedelics space," said Benzinga's Head of Content Strategy Javier Hasse. "And I feel the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council really contributes to this cause. Having Berner join will certainly help elevate the discussions and accomplishments to new heights."

What Is The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the psychedelics industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About COOKIES

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co

About BERNER

Drawing on his younger days working as a budtender in a legal medical cannabis shop, Berner knew he had something unique to offer the cannabis world, especially since so few people of color legally own any parts of the $15 billion-dollar industry they've otherwise participated in for decades. While working at a dispensary, he used to make the shelf signage to promote the strains, however, he recognized there were not any actual cannabis "brands".

Berner didn't just want in the game for himself, he wanted to bring up others, too. In 2010, he partnered with Bay Area cultivator and breeder Jai "Jigga" Chang to create Cookies, a strain of medical marijuana they formerly marketed as "Girl Scout Cookies". The cannabis strain was paired with a streetwear clothing line of the same name that unapologetically gave birth to a company and an entire cannabis enterprise.

In spite of his accomplishments, Berner knows the legalization of cannabis can't erase decades of disenfranchisement and incarceration that has disproportionately affected black and brown people across the country. That's why he consistently reaches back to ensure others have a chance to be a part of the legalized cannabis industry. Berner's humility and accessibility is very rare for a multidisciplinary businessman and mogul. Because, for him it's about so much more.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content coveted by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

