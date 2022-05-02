ALTAVANT SCIENCES PRESENTED DATA AT ISHLT SHOWING POTENCY AND DISTRIBUTION OF BRONCHIOLITIS OBLITERANS CANDIDATE, ALTA-2530

CARY, N.C., and BASEL, Switzerland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced today that the company made an oral presentation of preclinical results supporting the development of ALTA-2530 for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) at the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) annual meeting in Boston, MA. ALTA-2530, an inhaled formulation of a human IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), is in development at Altavant for the treatment of BOS, a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD).

Results of in vivo studies presented at ISHLT demonstrate that once-daily administration of aerosolized ALTA-2530 achieved distribution to the distal regions of the lung. In separate in vitro studies, ALTA-2530 demonstrated a significantly greater binding affinity for the IL-1 type 1 receptor than was achieved with IL-1α and IL-1β – the endogenous receptor ligands. ALTA-2530 also demonstrated potent inhibition of IL-1β stimulated expression of the proinflammatory cytokine IL-6.

Steve Wring, Ph.D., Altavant's SVP of Research and Development, explained, "The ability to reach bronchial and alveolar lining cells is a critical feature for a BOS treatment. These findings combined with potent blockade of the IL-1 receptor and inhibition of downstream IL-6 expression by ALTA-2530 gives us optimism about the potential for ALTA-2530 in this indication."

Howard Lazarus, M.D., Altavant's Chief Medical Officer added, "Following lung transplant, inappropriate activation of the innate immune system has been shown to drive transplant rejection. A treatment with the potential to reset this dysregulated innate immune response and quell the cascade that leads to chronic rejection could offer significant benefit to patients."

The Altavant poster and presentation are available on the ISHLT virtual platform through July 2022 and on the Altavant website under News & Events.

About bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS)

BOS is commonly observed following lung transplantation. The condition is caused by an unchecked upregulation of pro-inflammatory chemical signals, including interleukin-1 (IL-1), which leads to fibrosis of the small airways (bronchioles) and eventual partial or total obstruction of the airways. ALTA-2530, a recombinant human IL-1Ra, binds competitively to the IL-1 receptor to attenuate the inflammatory response. ALTA-2530 is currently in preclinical development at Altavant for the treatment of BOS and chemical lung injuries.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently developing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat ethyl is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. By reducing serotonin production via TPH inhibition rodatristat ethyl may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. ALTA-2530 is an inhaled interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that may present following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease where there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. For more information, please visit altavant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies for unmet patient conditions. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at sumitovant.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Altavant's products, the company's business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Altavant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

