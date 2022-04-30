Discovery Princess Officially Named by TV Star Godparents

Randy Fenoli, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, Adam Savage and Page Turner Christen Princess Cruises' Newest Ship In Traditional Maritime Naming Ceremony

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an imaginative ceremony today at the Port of Los Angeles, television stars and show hosts united as godparents and officially named Discovery Princess. The godparents included fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer and fabricator Adam Savage, and real estate broker and flipper extraordinaire Page Turner.

John Padgett (second from left) and Discovery Princess Godparents (left to right) Alex Guarnaschelli, Page Turner, Adam Savage and Randy Fenoli celebrate at the naming ceremony in the Port of Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

Standing together at the Retreat Pool on the open deck of Discovery Princess with the ship's Captain Gennaro Arma, they pronounced, "We name this ship Discovery Princess. May God bless her and all who sail on her." They then sent a giant Nebuchadnezzar-size bottle of champagne against the ship for the celebratory smash, officially welcoming Discovery Princess into the fleet of Princess Cruises, the world's leading international cruise line and leader on the west coast.

The "Discover Our World" themed ceremony blended maritime tradition with contemporary elements, celebrating the cruise line's exclusive, seven-year Discovery at SEA™ program – bringing the spirit of curiosity and exploration to every cruise through branded experiences like Shark Week at Sea, exclusive shore excursions and onboard activities such as the Camp Discovery youth centers and Stargazing at SEA.

"Today is a celebration to remember as our newest ship, Discovery Princess, is officially named by this talented group of experts and personalities – Randy, Alex, Adam, and Page," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "We can think of no more fitting godparents to mark this significant milestone."

About Discovery Princess

Discovery Princess expands the cruise line's fleet of MedallionClass ships to 15, offering elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas and expansive views from the cruise line's largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild sharing all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess® Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess®, Regal Princess® and Royal Princess®.

As part of the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess debuted in Los Angeles on March 27, sailing a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24. After the naming ceremony in Los Angeles on April 29, the ship will head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the Princess' largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, including the newest show, Spotlight Bar.

In addition, Discovery Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begin with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Discovery Princess also offers signature Princess venues and amenities including the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Gigi's Pizzeria, Good Spirits at Sea Bar, Vegas-Style Casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA™ programs.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

