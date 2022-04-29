TERRON BROOKS "THE SOUL OF BROADWAY - DELUXE ALBUM" AVAILABLE NOW

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Soul of Broadway – Deluxe Album, the new release from Terron Brooks is available now.

"Terron Brooks delivers soulful, thoughtful and accessible interpretations of our favorite Broadway songs. The Soul of Broadway celebrates the original songs by elevating them to new and beautiful heights in ways we never knew we needed to hear … until now."-

Michael Swanson (Senior Vice President Universal Television)

On The Soul of Broadway, (Mercia Records with distribution through SONY MUSIC/The Orchard Internationally) the two-time NAACP Award nominated singer-songwriter, actor and writer, takes listeners on an inspirational journey of joy, hope and love with songs from the theater.

"We really took risks on some popular songs. I had a vision of communicating these songs to a wider audience, putting a spotlight on lyrics that are so universal and inspiring," Terron says. "As an artist, every night I have to sing this music, I get to feel a little piece of Broadway and a little piece of my own artistry."

One of the 14 songs on The Soul of Broadway – Deluxe Album is a very special duet of "What About Love" from The Color Purple with Keala Settle (This Is Me, The Greatest Showman). Take a listen here.

In the spirit of the album, Terron will make his Hollywood Bowl debut this summer in Kinky Boots starring the Emmy Award-winning Wayne Brady. Performances of the Tony Award-wining musical are on July 8, 9, and 10.

The show continues the tradition of Terron performing at the top venues around the globe. Widely recognized for his portrayal as Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations, Terron has performed with Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and with Disney in Concert symphonies. For his role in Sweet Charity, he received an Ovation Award nomination. Terron also appeared on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King and Hairspray. In 2021 he launched the podcast Honest Answers and is the author of the book Something Good on the Table: Practical Proverbs for the Soul.

TERRON BROOKS

Instagram: terronbrooks

Twitter: @terronbrooks

terronbrooksofficial.com

THE SOUL OF BROADWAY – DELUXE ALBUM

https://orcd.co/thesoulofbroadway

The Music of the Night (The Phantom of the Opera) The Impossible Dream (Man of La Mancha) Something's Coming (West Side Story) What About Love (The Color Purple) Summertime (Porgy and Bess) One Song Glory (Rent) Tomorrow (Annie) Not While I'm Around ( Sweeney Todd) Just My Imagination (Ain't Too Proud to Beg) The Circle of Life / Can You Feel the Love Tonight (The Lion King)

Bonus Tracks:

Waving Through a Window (Dear Evan Hansen) History Has Its Eyes on You (Hamilton) Something's Coming – Single Version (West Side Story) Tomorrow – Single Version (Annie)

