ProfNet Expert Alerts for April 29, 2022

Food Waste

Potty Training

Food Waste

Seamus Mullen

Brand Influencer Expert

Vitamix

With the bulk of waste created at home coming from the kitchen, families are starting there as they actively look for ways to reduce their environmental impact. Investing in our planet and enacting simple lifestyle changes can make a big difference. For example: recycling food scraps can help reduce waste; integrating more whole foods into your family's diet or adopting a plant-based diet can be mutually beneficial – fruits and vegetables use fewer resources to grow, and they promote overall health. Fresh produce typically requires less packaging as well; and upcycling food storage items, containers, bottles and jugs helps lighten the ecological footprint of household kitchens by keeping these items out of landfills and repurposing them for storage, crafts and gardening.

Food waste: In America, food waste is the single largest contributor of household waste that ends up in landfills. In fact, throughout a regular year, the average American family wastes nearly one-third of the food they buy.

Potty Training

Michelle D. Swaney

CEO

The Potty School

The need for children to be potty trained this summer by far supersedes the need compared to the past two pandemic years. The national delay in potty training is now so significant that it is effecting not just entrance to pre-school, but to both TK and kindergarten as well. This in turn and is effecting teachers' abilities to teach a full classroom, and children are being academically separated based on their pottying abilities.

The pandemic's effect on pottying (potty training and elimination communication) and how this is now effecting children entering pre-school, TK and kindergarten.

