Popmenu Takes Home 2022 American Business Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Achievement in Product Innovation

Popmenu Takes Home 2022 American Business Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Achievement in Product Innovation

Popmenu Also Earns Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu is thrilled to announce exciting national award wins for its technology leadership and workplace excellence.

Popmenu logo (PRNewsfoto/Popmenu) (PRNewswire)

Popmenu received a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Product Innovation and Bronze Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company (up to 2,500 employees) in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® this week. Both recognize how Popmenu's all-in-one, guest-facing platform is helping restaurants to grow traffic, sales and efficiencies online and on-premise — while saving money. Popmenu's offering includes an interactive menu with photos and reviews, SEO-driven website design and hosting, online ordering and delivery, digital remarketing, Google Business Profile integration, digital waitlisting, AI-powered phone answering and third-party delivery aggregation, among other features.

Judges' comments on Popmenu for Achievement in Product Innovation and Most Innovative Tech Company include:

"Popmenu has reconceptualized the restaurant industry."

"Popmenu has made a transformational impact on the restaurants especially after being very badly hit by the onset of the pandemic. The numbers show significant boost to the businesses using Popmenu."

"Fantastic product and value for its customers with solid growth."

"Digital marketing increasing sales for restaurants offline and online is a game-changer for increased sales and conversion. Clear strategy and ease of use with solution."

"I love that Popmenu isn't just a business solution to provide a business website but also helps businesses succeed through the whole customer journey from landing on the website to becoming the repeating customer."

"All-in-one solution from website design to front house to marketing to interactive menu; it is an all-inclusive design with customer in mind at affordable cost."

"Such a clever innovation, makes me hungry to learn more."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Popmenu also earned Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards this week, ranking among the highest in the nation in the following categories, based on employee feedback:

Top Workplaces for Innovation

Top Workplaces for Compensation & Benefits

Top Workplaces for Leadership

Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values

Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility

"Popmenu is thrilled to be recognized for the difference we're making for our clients and the larger restaurant industry and for our employees who make everything possible," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Our job is to make technology that is incredibly easy and immediately impactful for restaurants and every member of the Popmenu family plays a critical role in driving that innovation."

About Popmenu

Popmenu specializes in transformative online and on-premise technologies that help restaurants increase brand visibility, guest engagement, revenue and profitability. The company is a leading innovator in digital marketing and ordering technology that works with over 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. For more information about Popmenu, visit get.popmenu.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Grasz

Head of Communications, Popmenu

Jennifer.Grasz@popmenu.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Popmenu